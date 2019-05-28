BREAKING NEWS

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some strong, through Thursday night

Quieter weather and less humid for Friday

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:34 AM EDT

TODAY: Cloudy to partly sunny and more humid with a heavy thunderstorm at times. High: 81

TONIGHT:  A strong to severe thunderstorm in spots this evening, then decreasing clouds. Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine; showers and a t-storm around late in the afternoon. High: 81 Low: 66

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After a round of rain Tuesday morning, we turn our attention to the threat for strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The catalyst for the "enhanced" threat for damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado is a warm front lifting across the Delmarva, eastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. How far north it goes will determine the northern extent of warm, humid air...two key ingredients for thunderstorm development. In this type of set up, breaks of sunshine can help increase odds for a heavy thunderstorm. A peek at visible satellite imagery midday would suggest some of these breaks closer to the I-95 corridor, but it wouldn't be impossible for clouds to break for some sunshine towards I-78 Tuesday afternoon after a midday batch of rain exits the area.

With all this said, Tuesday's forecast is a tricky one. There will be a sharp divide in temperatures, thus leading to a difference in severe thunderstorm potential. We think the Delaware Valley into Berks and the Lehigh Valley may reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s, while the Poconos and northern New Jersey struggle to get out of the 60s. Where the air is cooler and less humid, it is more stable, working against strong thunderstorms. The storms would have a better opportunity to weaken moving into these areas north of the Lehigh Valley.

We'll be on guard for strong thunderstorms and downpours through about midnight Tuesday before radar quiets and clouds diminish overnight. Wednesday will begin with the mild, middle 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Much of the day will be dry and more humid before the threat for showers and some strong thunderstorms redevelops late in the day. This sort of pattern will repeat itself Thursday, too, until high pressure builds in to wrap of the shortened work week on Friday.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine and pleasant air with highs in the upper 70s. The weekend will start off dry and nice Saturday, too. Highs will land on either side of the 80 degree mark met by partly sunny skies. Another wave of low pressure will bring some showers and thunderstorm back to the table Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

   
   
   
Historical Averages

High Low
Current 81°F 65°F
Average 75°F 52°F
Record 93°F May 28, 1941 38°F May 28, 1997

