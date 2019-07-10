Scattered showers and thunderstorms later Thursday into Thursday night

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with increasing clouds. Low: 67 THURSDAY: Very warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms, some strong in the afternoon. High: 85 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm. Low: 71

While we haven't broken any records yet this summer and we haven't been sweating to any long-lasting or oppressive heat waves, there's no question it has been a consistently very warm to sometimes hot and oftentimes humid stretch of weather. Our average high for late June into early July is in the mid 80s, and we've been persistently above that over the last few weeks. For example in Allentown, 13 of the last 16 days have seen high temperatures within a few degrees of 90°, specifically from 87° to 92°. That's consistently warmer than average, yet we've only managed one 3-day heatwave from that stretch. Sure, it's summer and it's supposed to be hot and humid more often than not. But at least recently, we haven't had any shots of cooler and comfier weather to give us brief reprieves from the summer muggies.

And it doesn't look like there are many changes coming in the next 7 to 10 days, as practically every day through next week will likewise be within a few degrees either side of 90°. Perhaps the one exception is tomorrow, as a cold front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms as our Thursday unfolds, which will keep temperatures a bit less hot and mostly in the mid 80s. Ahead of that front, the clouds should gradually increase overnight but we'll remain dry and rather muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Now Thursday won't be a washout and we should manage at least some sunshine, but expect some showers and thunderstorms to develop. There could be a stray one or two very early in the day, but the highest chances arrive in the mid to late afternoon hours and continue into the evening and overnight before ending late. The chance for severe storms, with damaging wind gusts and hail, will be higher the farther west you travel, with the best opportunities likely west of the Interstate 476 corridor and chances diminishing the closer to the shore you travel.

A shower or thunderstorm could linger the first part of Friday, more likely the farther north and east you travel into the Poconos and North Jersey, but most of us are dry, albeit still very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. So even though a cold front will have swept through, it's actually just as warm or even a bit warmer on the back side of our front. That's another sign of our persistently warmer than average pattern, which will continue for the foreseeable future.

That includes for the weekend, which should feature a pair of partly to mostly sunny days with seasonably hot and rather humid weather both Saturday and Sunday. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm on Sunday as a weak cold front slides through, but there won't be much moisture for this front to work with so expect an entirely dry Saturday and mainly dry Sunday. Behind this next front, there's no cooler air either, so we're right back in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees early next week.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of your week!