Scattered strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours through this evening

TONIGHT: A couple of t-storms early may bring flooding and damaging wind gusts, then clouds breaking overnight with patchy fog. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. High: 81 FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 59

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT

There's a light at the end of the long, stormy tunnel we've been stuck in all week, and it's almost within our reach. But we're not there yet however, as we have one final potentially stormy late afternoon and evening to muddle through first. It's been two turbulent and tempestuous days, with a flurry of tornado warnings with three confirmed tornadoes and multiple reports of golf ball size hail and straight-line wind damage. On the plus side, this evening is not expected to be anywhere close to a repeat of the unusually intense and widespread severe weather outbreak that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday. Nevertheless, there still could be some isolated stronger storms with the capability of some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and smaller hail through later this evening. Then we finally get a well-deserved and much-needed break from the sticky and stormy pattern to wrap up the week on Friday.

The National Weather Service did confirm an EF-0 tornado touched down along the Lehigh and Bucks County border around Geryville and Lower Milford Township late Wednesday. The tornado threat, while not zero, is much lower through this evening, with the primary focus for any thunderstorm being some strong wind gusts, pea to quarter size hail, and locally heavy downpours that can produce some flash flooding given the very saturated ground that has resulted from the storms of the past few days. That threat is mostly through early to mid-evening, and then diminishes thereafter with some clearing after midnight. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the area through later this evening to highlight the flooding potential.

A cold front will sweep the storms, the clouds, and the humidity to our south late tonight into Friday, leaving a mainly dry and pleasant Friday to wrap up our stormy week. Expect more sun than clouds and a more comfortable day overall with highs around 80 degrees. While a shower can't be ruled out towards the Poconos points north, Friday should be a mostly dry day with blue skies and lower humidity. As a weak area of high pressure crests overhead, Friday night will be mainly clear and comfortable with better sleeping weather and lows just shy of 60 degrees.

Then comes the weekend, which looks to feature Saturday as the better day and Sunday as the wetter day, but even then Sunday is not looking like a washout. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday as our next cold front approaches. A shower or thunderstorm is possible very late in the day, more likely the farther north and west you travel, but most of us will eke out a mostly dry start to the weekend and a warm one as well with highs into the low 80s. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm (but nothing severe) are more likely on Sunday as that cold front sweeps through, bringing brisk, cooler, and drier weather behind it for early next week.

Have a good night and here's to quieter weather ahead!