Weather Forecast Discussion

Severe weather stayed away but sticky and unsettled pattern here to stay

Daily chances for showers or a t-storm

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 04:13 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:13 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm around, mainly early. Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Still humid with clouds, a few breaks of sun, and a few showers or a thunderstorm. High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 63

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

 

Our Tuesday turned out to be the mostly cloudy and more humid day that we expected. But thankfully, the potential severe weather outbreak that was initially forecast for later Tuesday afternoon and evening never materialized, with the severe threat ending up much weaker and farther south. So as Meatloaf sang, two out of three ain't bad, right? And it's nice that the one thing we gave up was the threat for severe weather that most of us want no part of in the first place. Given the abundant clouds, temperatures were held closer to 80 degrees for many, although the higher humidity made for a stickier feel compared to the three days of comfort that we just soaked up from Saturday through Monday.

While the severe storms stayed away, there's still some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm possible the rest of today into tonight. Like the severe threat, the flooding threat also never materialized and isn't a concern through tonight, although any stray thunderstorm could produce a heavy downpour in one or two spots. The mostly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight hours as will the higher humidity levels, with a muggier overnight low in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most of us.

Then we're kind of stuck in a forecast rut of sorts, the August doldrums where our day-to-day weather is a bit muddled. There's no strong high pressure to ensure us sunny, warm, and dry weather. Likewise, there's no strong low pressures or cold fronts that will produce widespread rain or thunderstorm chances. Rather, we'll largely be stuck in between a meandering front stalled along the East Coast and a weaker high pressure up to our north and west. So what will that mean weather-wise? Well most likely, it means cloudier intervals with some breaks of sunshine from time to time each of the next three days. It also means that most of the time will be dry, but a few showers or a thunderstorm or two are possible each day going forward. Throw in the chance for a little drizzle on Thursday too thanks to a light onshore easterly breeze off the ocean, although that wind direction may briefly lower humidity a just bit. Daytime highs through Friday will be seasonable and mostly in the low 80s with moderate humidity levels, with nighttime lows mostly in the mid 60s.

By the weekend and into early next week, our coastal front may sink far enough offshore to no longer be a factor in our weather, allowing things to turn a little brighter and also a little hotter as well as highs climb through the 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday. The daily shower and thunderstorm chances will remain a fixture in the forecast as will the higher humidity levels even though most of the weekend looks dry. We'll watch a new cold front sink southeast out of Canada later Sunday into Monday, and that will enhance the chance for some scattered thunderstorms early next week as it approaches.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:12 PM

  • WSW 6 mph
  • 27°
  • 64%

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:12 PM

  • SSW 5 mph
  • 27°
  • 74%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 81°F 68°F
Average 82°F 61°F
Record 98°F August 13, 2002 45°F August 13, 1930

In case you missed it...

New York Times demotes editor who sparked fury
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

New York Times demotes editor who sparked fury

Streets around Notre Dame Cathedral to be decontaminated for lead
Getty Images

Streets around Notre Dame Cathedral to be decontaminated for lead

Gay penguin couple adopts egg in Berlin zoo
Getty Images

Gay penguin couple adopts egg in Berlin zoo

Rule targeting legal immigrants draws first lawsuit
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rule targeting legal immigrants draws first lawsuit

Why are Hong Kong protesters at the airport?
Getty Images

Why are Hong Kong protesters at the airport?

Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019

Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019

Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire

Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire

Bernie Sanders tones down criticism of Washington Post
Getty Images

Bernie Sanders tones down criticism of Washington Post

Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley

Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley

Warden at prison where Epstein died temporarily reassigned
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP/CNN

Warden at prison where Epstein died temporarily reassigned

States sue to block EPA's coal power plant emissions rollback
George Frey/Getty Images

States sue to block EPA's coal power plant emissions rollback

CBS and Viacom reunite in merger
Wikimedia

CBS and Viacom reunite in merger

Teen Fortnite champion 'swatted' during livestream
Epic Games via CNN

Teen Fortnite champion 'swatted' during livestream

Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township

Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township

58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
69 News

58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County

Trump to tout 'energy dominance' at Pittsburgh plant
Getty Images

Trump to tout 'energy dominance' at Pittsburgh plant

Snapchat unveils redesigned Spectacles sunglasses
Snapchat via CNN

Snapchat unveils redesigned Spectacles sunglasses

Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Getty Images

Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo

Snapchat creators earn serious money from making photo filters
Carl Court/Getty Images

Snapchat creators earn serious money from making photo filters

Drug tests, background checks less important to employers
Pexels.com

Drug tests, background checks less important to employers