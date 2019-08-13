Severe weather threat shifts farther south Tuesday, but still humid and stormy at times

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and a t-storm developing. High: 81 TONIGHT: Remaining mostly cloudy and humid with showers and a t-storm, mainly early. Low: 66 WEDNESDAY: Clouds and a few sunny breaks along with a spotty shower or t-storm, especially south. High: 81

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.

Summer doesn't get much nicer than what we've soaked up over the last three days. Abundant sunshine and comfortably warm weather by day and mainly clear and refreshingly cool nights were all thanks to a break from the high humidity levels we expect this time of year. Now it's still August, and it can only stay comfortable for so long before the summer muggies return and the humidity and discomfort level both start their ascent once again. And sure enough, that ascent began Monday night with Tuesday marking the start of a rather humid and oftentimes (but not always) unsettled stretch of weather. There will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, but no washouts. And while there are no 90 degree days or long periods of hot weather in sight, there are also no additional shots of comfy air akin to the one we just enjoyed either. Temperature-wise, it's highs squarely in the 80s through next weekend and lows mostly in the mid to upper 60s each night. So the primary forecast challenge lies in determining our rain chances each day.

By far, our best chance for showers and thunderstorms lies immediately in front of us this Tuesday. It also should be the most active day in terms of the threat for severe weather as well, but that threat has recently shifted much farther south into portions of Maryland and the Virginias. Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware are under a "marginal risk" of severe weather at this point, level 1 out of 5, a significant downgrade from the severe weather risk advertised yesterday. Even the threat for heavy rain has diminished over the past 24 hours. Flash flood watches, which included most of the area south of I-78 yesterday, now only remain in effect for the Delaware Valley and central New Jersey.

In terms of severe weather, damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any stronger storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening, with 60+ mile per hour gusts possible. That chance increases the farther south you travel, especially past the Mason-Dixon Line and out of our area. The odds for hail and even an isolated tornado are very low in our area at this point, but can't be ruled out for those farther south. While the severe weather threat has diminished significantly since yesterday, the ingredients are still there for a few stronger variety storms. You'll certainly want to pay close attention to weather forecasts and keep an eye on the sky later Tuesday if severe weather threatens, and have the 69 News Storm Center App at the ready if you're out and about as the storms approach. Given the higher rain chances and likely thunderstorms, expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and a sticky high around 80 degrees.

The cause of Tuesday's storminess will be a low pressure and energetic disturbance riding along a front as it slides through our region. That front then settles to our south and east for the rest of the week and likely stalls out along the East Coast, close enough to be a nuisance in our forecast for much of the week. As energy ripples along this front from time to time over the next seven days, thunderstorm chances will increase. Meanwhile, not too far way, high pressure over eastern Canada to our north will attempt to dry us out, but not have total success in its quest.

Compared to Tuesday, most of the rest of the week is more dry than wet, but not entirely dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and those almost daily chances for a shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday into most of Thursday may be one of the better opportunities for mostly dry weather this week and perhaps a brief break from the higher humidity as well. Later Thursday into Friday will see thunderstorm chances rise again, then perhaps drop again by Saturday. But given the fluid nature of the pattern, let's tackle our daily rain chances one day at a time.

Wishes for a wonderful Tuesday!