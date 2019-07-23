Weather Forecast Discussion

Showers and a few downpours overnight with the potential for some additional flooding

Long stretch of dry weather starts Wednesday

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 09:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:37 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and t-storms, some heavy; watch for flash flooding. Low: 68

TUESDAY: Clouds and a few breaks of sun late with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: An evening shower, then turning out partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 60

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
After a blisteringly hot and humid weekend, the heat and humidity started to ease just a bit on Monday. Highs still made it to around 90 degrees for many, with the hottest highs in the low to mid 90s from the I-95 corridor to the shore. A slow moving cold front will creep slowly south and east through the Mid-Atlantic over the next 24 hours and then off the coast, further beating back the heat and humidity. But oftentimes when heat waves come to an end, they do not go quietly, and boisterous thunderstorms and gusty downpours are the result. Sure enough, many of us had to deal with one or two rounds of said storms Sunday night into Monday night, with damaging wind gusts, hail, and flash flooding resulting from the heavier storms. 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in some of the heavier downpours leading to flash flood warnings for Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and much of North Jersey. Then there were widespread reports of strong winds knocking trees and powerlines down, especially in the Delaware Valley and then much of New Jersey, but there were some wind damage reports in the Lehigh Valley as well. In the strongest storms, wind gusted over 75 miles-per-hour!


The threat for any additional widespread severe storms is largely over for tonight. However, there still could be an isolated gusty thunderstorm in one or two spots. More notably however, the threat for additional flash flooding will persist through the overnight hours, given the saturated ground being unable to soak up much additional rain. So flash flood watches continue the rest of the night for much of the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a muggy Monday night with occasional showers and a few embedded downpours and a thunderstorm or two.


Tuesday will be our transition day to a drier and comfier pattern, but it will be a rather slow transition to nicer weather. Since our front slows down as it moves just offshore, clouds and showers will linger for much of the day on Tuesday, and a thunderstorm or two can't be entirely ruled out either (although nothing severe is likely). The clouds will keep us in the mid to upper 70s for daytime highs, which is sharply cooler than what we sweated to last weekend. In fact, those mid to upper 70s were our overnight lows just a few nights ago! Now some drying or brightening will try to work in from the north late in the day, but it may take until very late in the day or even the evening or overnight hours to really take hold.


After an evening shower, skies should trend partly cloudy Tuesday night when our transition will finally be complete and the more comfortable air takes hold. Wednesday will be the first nice day in an extended stretch of nice weather. Expect partly sunny skies, low humidity, and low 80s on our hump day. And once we're over the hump, the weather gets even better as a big bubble of high pressure builds in. Big bubble means no trouble weather-wise, so expect a string of mostly sunny days Thursday through Saturday with seasonably warm highs inching up through the 80s and tolerable humidity levels. The warmth and humidity tick up a little bit late in the weekend and early next week but we keep the sun shining and the rain away. Wednesday through Monday could very well be the nicest extended stretch of weather we've seen all summer!
We're almost to the end of our long, hot, occasionally flooded tunnel. Hang in there! And have a great night!

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 87°F 68°F
Average 85°F 63°F
Record 101°F July 22, 1926 50°F July 22, 1939

