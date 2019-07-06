BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Showers and a heavy thunderstorm in spots this evening

Not as sweltering on Sunday, but t-shower possible

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 05:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 06:47 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with a shower or heavy thunderstorm, mainly early. Low: 70

SUNDAY: Warm and still rather humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine; a shower or thunderstorm, especially south and west. High: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66

 
Steamy conditions existed across the region on Saturday with temperatures topping out near 90 degrees and dew points well into the 70s. The combination of temperatures and dew points had heat index values up around 100 at times Saturday afternoon. This heat and humidity were catalysts for storms to erupt as a cold front was sliding in from the Great Lakes and erupt is exactly what they did. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as well as a few tornado warnings.

As the aforementioned cold front advances southeast this evening look for more showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms to move through. Damaging winds, hail and even a tornado is possible with any storm along with heavy downpours which may lead to more flood warnings and advisories being issued. The loss of daytime heating later this evening should lead to the activity tapering down or off across the vast majority of the viewing area. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid with temperatures only retreating into the low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature some relief as dew points fall back into the middle 60s, which is still humid but not the tropical humidity we've been dealing with the past couple of days. Temperatures won't be a warm as the past couple of days either as they reach into the middle and upper 80s. While most of Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine overhead, showers with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder are possible as an area of low pressure passing by to our south lifts some rain north into Pennsylvania. 

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun in the morning and more clouds and even a pop-up shower in the afternoon, especially in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as a little trough develops between two areas of high pressure that will otherwise be in control of our weather on Monday. 

Tuesday will be the sunniest and most comfortable day we've seen in a week, with mostly sunny skies, refreshingly low humidity, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. However, it's July, and we usually can't hold on to comfort like that for too long, so by the second half of the work week humidity levels will rise again and the threat for showers and a thunderstorm will return.

Have a great night!

