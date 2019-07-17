Showers and gusty thunderstorms bring some locally heavy rain and flooding tonight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms; some of the rain may result in flooding. Low: 72 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, quite warm, and humid with a shower or thunderstorm with locally heavy rain. High: 86 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 73

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH LATE TONIGHT SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH 10PM THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HEAT ADVISORY FOR BERKS, LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, LEBANON, LANCASTER, WARREN, WESTERN CHESTER, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS, HUNTERDON, SALEM, AND SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON COUNTIES THROUGH LATER THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FOR MUCH OF THE AREA FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

Monday was fairly comfortable. Tuesday was hotter and more humid, but not excessively so. But that changed today, as the heat and the humidity both continued their ascent, and the result was heat indices above 100 degrees and some oppressively hot and humid air. As miserably hot as today was, the worst heat is still to come later this week and into the start of the weekend. But the core of that unbearable heat will be delayed a day, as some extra clouds, showers, and thunderstorms should hold temperatures down just a bit on Thursday. Now tomorrow will still feature excessive humidity levels, but at least for one day, we'll get a break from the 90-degree heat before it comes steaming back by Friday.

In the short term, some showers, thunderstorms, locally heavy downpours, and the potential for some flooding or a few severe storms will all combine to bump the intense heat from the top weather headline spot. Flash flood watches are posted for much of the area to highlight the potential for some torrential downpours and several inches of rain over a short period of time. A weak front, combined with the high humidity and some added tropical moisture from the remnants of what was once briefly Hurricane Barry, will be responsible for some widespread showers and storms the rest of today into the overnight. It won't rain everywhere equally, with some spots seeing less than an inch of rain but others, most notably where heavier downpours tend to persist, could see as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain with some isolated 4 inch amounts possible, though the latter would certainly be the exception to the rule. Additionally, a few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are possible, and a severe thunderstorm watch highlights that potential for much of the area through late this evening. It's a warm and muggy night with plenty of clouds and low temperatures not that low at all and remaining above 70 degrees.

On Thursday, the mostly cloudy skies will persist, but some hazy sunshine is likely to emerge from time to time. There will still be a few showers and thunderstorms and any storm could produce a heavy downpour, although much of the day looks dry. Given the extra clouds however, highs will likely fall short of 90 degrees for just one day, with Thursday's highs likely to top out in the mid to upper 80s. But remember the tropical air will remain firmly in place, so the high humidity will drive the heat index above 90 degrees even if our backyard thermometers don't officially make it there. In short, the discomfort will persist.

The heat will reclaim the top weather talking point spot starting Friday and lasting through Sunday, as excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for the area to highlight heat indices that may climb as high as 110 degrees for many and even as hot as 115 degrees for some, especially in the urban areas along the Interstate 95 corridor. There should be no thunderstorms to cool you down at all Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sweltering sunshine. While there could be a few thunderstorms on Sunday, most of the day should be dry, so therefore most of the weekend should be rain-free as well. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 90s both weekend days, with Saturday the hotter of the two.

The intense heat breaks on Monday as a cold front sweeps through either Sunday night or sometime Monday, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible on either side of the front. As it sinks to the south, the blistering heat and humidity will be swept away as well, and highs return to the more seasonable 80s with sunny and dry weather through much of the week.

Have a good night and stay cool and hydrated during this stretch of hot weather!