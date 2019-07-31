Showers and thunderstorms through this evening then less humid on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or heavy thunderstorm early. Low: 65 THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm but less humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots, especially south. High: 87 THURSDAY NIGHT: An early shower or thunderstorm, mainly south, then clearing out later at night. Low: 64

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH 9PM THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, HUNTERDON, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, SALEM, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES THROUGH 8PM THIS EVENING

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Wednesday was still warm and certainly quite humid. But it wasn't as hot as the last three days, as most of us fell short of the 90-degree mark. That ended the heat wave for most of the area, although highs in the mid to upper 80s coupled with the still high humidity drove the heat index above 90 degrees at time during the day. After some hazy sunshine through the first half of the day, storm clouds bubbled up ahead of an approaching cold front, and some slow moving showers and thunderstorms developed during the afternoon. The most widespread activity formed in southeastern Pennsylvania towards the Delaware Valley, the Interstate 95 corridor, and much of New Jersey as well, where flash flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were most common. 1 to 3 inches of rain can fall where the storms persisted the longest, which has already happened across lower Bucks County and parts of Philadelphia as of mid-afternoon. Storms will continue to slowly track from west to east through the area the rest of the afternoon and early evening, with torrential downpours dropping a few inches of rain in a short period of time leading to some localized flooding. A few stronger storms will also be capable of damaging wind gusts and some hail, especially towards and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Both the flooding and severe threat will diminish later this evening as the storms weaken or slide off the coast as our cold front nears. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight but some drying should occur during the second half of the night.

Our front then stalls to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week, and it is therefore to our south where the best chance for daily showers and thunderstorms will lie. Therefore, the next three days looks more dry than wet, and no worse than partly sunny. A few showers or thunderstorms can't be ruled out any day, but chances will be higher the farther south and closer to the front you travel. Seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s are expected each afternoon, with a modest drop in the humidity Thursday into Thursday night likely short-lived. Most of the time will be moderately humid with dew points in the mid 60s, but not excessively humid as 70+ degree dew points are not expected. So thunderstorm chances Thursday through Saturday will likely be highest towards southern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and South Jersey. Farther north, a shower or storm is still possible but dry weather should win out most of the time.

By Sunday and Monday, that pesky front to our south will weaken and slide farther away, and shouldn't be a concern any longer. As a result, we're looking partly sunny on Sunday and even trending towards mostly sunny skies by Monday as a weak area of high pressure builds in. There's still the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially Sunday as highs may inch up to near 90 degrees for a day, before settling back into the mid 80s for most of next week. At this point, next week looks fairly quiet with no major bouts of heat or severe weather currently expected.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week ahead!