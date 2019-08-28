Small weather hump to get over Wednesday before brighter, less humid weather returns Thursday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm. High: 79 TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing skies. Low: 62 THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High: 82 Low: 58

A string of September-like days comes to an end Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west and moisture piggy-backs off of an Atlantic breeze. The first thing you'll notice is the humidity, then the clouds, and eventually a shower or thunderstorm. While we think any rumble of thunder will be few and far between, since there won't be a bunch of warmth or humidity out ahead of our front, the chance is certainly still there through early Wednesday night. Most of us will just be fielding a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures perhaps falling just short of the 80 degree mark. As the front departs Wednesday night, showers and clouds will diminish from the west to the east, and more pleasant weather will make a comeback.

The nicest three day stretch of the forecast is Thursday through Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and seasonably or comfortably warm highs in the lower to middle 80s each afternoon. As a weak cold front passes through late Friday, there is the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mostly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Even there, any rain would be fairly isolated as most of that activity fizzles out with the loss of daytime heating. The dry and pleasant late summer weather continues behind that front on Saturday, which looks to be shaping up as a great Holiday weekend day overall from start to finish. High level clouds may filter sunshine at times, but that's it.

Sunday and Monday won't be too terrible either, but a battle between a high pressure to our north over eastern Canada and a front stalled out to our south means more in the way of clouds and rain chances. A disturbance will likely ride along that front later Sunday into Monday and lift towards and through our area, providing the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday and then some clouds and a few showers into some of Labor Day on Monday along with cooler temperatures. So in terms of weekend days, Saturday looks to be the best day, Sunday looks mostly good, and Monday looks "iffiest" weather-wise. Of course, there's plenty of time for this to change, and we'll fine tune the all-important holiday forecast as it grows closer. Of course squared, you can really relax to the max Monday with the extra clouds around. It'll be ideal napping weather for those looking to taking the day off seriously.

And at least we won't be fielding hurricane-force winds this Labor Day weekend, something our friends in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina can't necessarily claim just yet. Dorian, passing over Puerto Rico as a Tropical Storm, may strengthen to hurricane status come Saturday and Sunday as it impacts the southeastern United States.

