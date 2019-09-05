Weather Forecast Discussion

Some fringe effects from Dorian on Friday as the hurricane sails out to sea

A dry, pleasant, and seasonable weekend in store

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 04:01 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain late to the south and east. Low: 59
 
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and rather cool with some rain and drizzle at times. High: 73
 
FRIDAY NIGHT: A bit of rain and drizzle early, then becoming partly cloudy. Low: 55
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a rather hot and sticky Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees, Thursday was a much cooler and more comfortable day as some Canadian air arrived, bringing lower humidity levels and highs mostly in the mid 70s. While there was some sunshine, it was on the milkier side as plenty of high and mid-level clouds streamed north. The clouds are actually the outer fringes of Hurricane Dorian, still a formidable Category 2 hurricane spinning just off the Carolina coast as of this afternoon. We'll remain on the fringes of the storm through Friday, with some clouds, a somewhat brisk breeze, and some rain and drizzle late tonight through Friday. However, the wettest and windiest weather may be confined to the immediate shorelines of South Jersey and Delaware, with only spotty lighter rain and a lighter breeze as your work way towards and especially northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor through eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. After crawling along for days, Dorian will finally be picked up by the jet stream and quickly shoot out to sea and across the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. As a result, our weekend looks like a keeper with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortably warm temperatures, and low humidity levels.

Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with plenty of clouds lingering through Friday as well. For much of the area, expect only a few scattered light showers or perhaps a touch of drizzle. Now south and east of I-95 and especially towards the barrier islands of New Jersey and the Delaware coast, it will be noticeably wetter and windier with some steadier rain along the immediate coast and winds gusting around 40 to 45 miles-per-hour at the beaches. Farther inland for the rest of us, the wind will hardly be notable, with gusts no more than 15 to 20 or perhaps 25 miles-per-hour during the day. Given the abundant clouds and northeast winds, it will be a rather cool end to the week on Friday, with highs only in the low 70s for most. Skies will clear Friday night as the hurricane accelerates away from the coast on its way out to sea, and that sets the stage for a sun-tastic September weekend weather-wise.

Expect no worse than partly to at times mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s, right where we expect them to be in early September. A little bit of a west to northwest breeze will linger on Saturday before diminishing towards evening. A weak disturbance will pass to our north over Upstate New York Saturday night, with the best chance for a shower or two mostly staying to our north although a sprinkle could sneak into the Poconos.

Hurricane Dorian will approach the coast of North Carolina overnight into early Friday, and it's the coastal Carolinas that will see the biggest impact from Dorian as far as the U.S. mainland is concerned with some storm surge, flooding rains, hurricane force wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes. Once past the Outer Banks, Dorian hitches a ride on the jet stream and crosses the big pond known as the Atlantic Ocean, brushing Cape Cod and making a direct hit on the Canadian Maritimes as a strong post tropical storm along the way. The tropical Atlantic remains rather active elsewhere with plenty of potential for development, but there are no imminent threats to the United States outside of Dorian.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:12 PM

  • SE 5 mph
  • 24°
  • 50%

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:09 PM

  • NE 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 57%

Regional Headlines

Regional Radar Image

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 78°F 59°F
Average 77°F 56°F
Record 92°F September 05, 1983 44°F September 05, 1997

