TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a couple of showers and a t-storm in spots. High: 69
TONIGHT: A shower or t-storm mainly this evening; otherwise, clearing and turning breezy overnight. Low: 54
FRIDAY: A blend of sun and clouds with a cool, gusty wind. High: 73 Low: 52
High pressure that resulted in some very nice weather the last couple days continued its journey farther out to sea last night allowing an area of low pressure to track up the East Coast from the Carolinas. This feature caused increasing moisture in the air along with increasing clouds which all made for a milder overnight compared to Tuesday night with low temperatures only dropping to the upper 50s to low 60s. The low pressure system moving up from our south also sent rain showers our way with the activity becoming steadier and heavier as we got towards dawn Thursday. Steady, and sometimes heavy, rain took us right through the heart of the morning commute with perhaps some minor flooding occurring in urban spots, poor drainage areas, and along smaller creeks and streams. Some of the heaviest rain occurred across parts of the Delaware Valley, southwestern New Jersey, and northern Delaware where Doppler radar estimates suggested up to 1.50" of rain fell.
The coastal low pressure system that plagued the region first thing this morning will move away to our north up into New England for the remainder of the day. While steady, heavier rain has long since ended, we'll continue to allow for the occasional shower, some drizzle, and perhaps even a t-storm for the remainder of the day as an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes pushes a cold front in our direction from the west. Overall, the rest of our Thursday will be much drier compared to the start, and we'll even get a few breaks in the clouds to let a little sunshine through. Any sunshine will lead to instability which is fuel for storms, but no organized strong or severe weather is expected at this time. With the rather damp and cloudy conditions today, plus a northeast and easterly wind flow for a while, temperatures will struggle to warm with highs only expected to reach the upper 60s. Typical highs this time of the year should be around 80 degrees.
Our second storm system moving through today which is the aforementioned cold front coming in from our west, will make its way offshore tonight. A shower or t-storm will be possible primarily before midnight, but after that, we should be mainly dry with skies gradually starting to clear. Some upper level energy swinging through may be able to spark a shower past midnight, but the best chance for this to occur seems to be mainly northwest of Interstate 81. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.
High pressure builds back in for Friday centered across the Southeast. A tight pressure gradient between the high and departing storm systems to our north and east will once again crank up the winds. Westerly winds may gust as high as 30 miles-per-hour and these breezes will usher in a reinforcing shot of cool air. While drier times and more sunshine Friday will lead to warmer afternoon high temperatures compared to Thursday, we still only anticipate the numbers to reach the low to mid 70s. Upper level energy swinging through combined with instability due to cold air aloft may spark a stray shower Friday, but the best chance for this to occur will be across the Poconos. Many locations will see a rain-free day.
High pressure will slide offshore this weekend and position itself near Bermuda. This will result in a warmer and more humid air mass developing for Father's Day weekend. High temperatures both days this weekend will be in the 80s, low 80s Saturday, then middle 80s Sunday, but they'll be different when it comes to how they play out. Saturday will be a mainly dry day as sunshine mixes with clouds. If we were to see a shower or t-storm on Saturday it would come very late in the day or at night and even then it's primarily north and west of the Lehigh Valley. A cold front slowly dropping in from our northwest on Father's Day Sunday will present a greater chance for showers and t-storms however we still don't anticipate a washout. The strong high pressure system centered near Bermuda will present a challenge for showers and t-storms to develop in our area. Sunday will certainly be one of those days where there's no reason to cancel outdoor plans with dad, just have a plan B in place just in case.
Warm and humid conditions will remain for the beginning of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s. Sunday's cold front will also get hung up across the area for the beginning of next week leading to more scattered showers and t-storms.
Have a great and safe Thursday and rest of the week!
.weather_img_include {padding:5px} LINKS: HOUR BY HOUR | RADAR | TRAFFIC