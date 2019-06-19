Sticky and occasionally stormy through Thursday night

TONIGHT: Remaining mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower or downpour and areas of fog. Low: 65 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High: 79 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with an evening shower or thunderstorm in spots. Low: 67

FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA FROM NOON WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Tuesday was another sticky and soupy day, where it was again the humidity but not necessarily the heat that made things uncomfortable. Highs were around 80 degrees for most, which is seasonably warm for the middle of June, but dew points were again up around 70 degrees. That's on the muggy to oppressive side in terms of comfort, and it's also indicative that there's plenty of moisture to be wrung out of the air. Sure enough, some occasional showers and thunderstorms did just that, dropping tropical downpours that resulted in one to locally as much as two to three inches of rain in areas that saw several rounds of the torrential rains. It's generally been areas along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor that have been wettest, from a Pottsville to Kutztown to Quakertown to Trenton line on north.

Any flash flood warnings have expired, but flash flood watches continue overnight farther south in areas where the atmosphere is still juiced up and hasn't had the moisture squeezed out yet today. That being said, any activity overnight looks to be widely scattered at most so the overnight hours shouldn't be nearly as wet as the daytime was. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and it will remain quite muggy with some areas of fog developing overnight, especially in places that were very wet on Tuesday.

Our broken record forecast continues on Wednesday with more of the same, plenty of clouds, some occasional breaks of hazy sunshine, and a few scattered showers and storms. They may be a little less numerous than today, but the chance is still there throughout the day given the high humidity and a stubborn, stalled out stationary front hanging out nearby, as it has done all week so far. Highs will again be around 80 degrees, making it another more humid than hot type of day.

As the last in a series of disturbances ripples along our front come Thursday, we'll see the best chance for the most widespread area of showers and thunderstorms for the area as a whole. Heavy rain and flooding will again be a concern later Thursday into Thursday night, and the chance for a few severe thunderstorms will also be there with damaging wind gusts and hail in any stronger storms. Once it clears the coast by early Friday, it will finally take the clouds, humidity, and rain chances along with it. That leaves us with increasing sunshine for Friday and Saturday and increasing comfort as well as humidity levels drop. The only caveat is that it will be rather windy with blustery northwest winds ushering in the official start of summer, just before noon on Friday.

The first weekend of summer looks rather nice and fairly comfortable with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly sunny skies holding on for Sunday as well with high pressure more or less in control of our weather. Highs will be around 80 degrees, not too far from average for this time of year.

Have a good night and enjoy the last few days of spring, despite the unsettled weather!