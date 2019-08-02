BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Sticky with a few showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

Hotter and mostly dry on Sunday

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:33 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, warm, and moderately humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots, mainly in the evening. Low: 66

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Welcome to August, which began on Thursday with a seasonably warm day that saw much less widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms compared to Wednesday. A cold front continues to slowly settle south through the area, and there has been a modest drop in the humidity levels to the north of the front, most notably from the Lehigh Valley points north and east. Farther south and west, dew points remained closer to 70 degrees, and a cluster of slow moving thunderstorms and heavy downpours took advantage of the more humid air. As much as 1 to 3 inches of rain fell as that cluster of storms dropped slowly south through parts of Schuylkill , Berks, Lancaster, and Chester counties, while most of the rest of the area remained mostly dry with just an isolated shower or two. Highs were in the mid to upper 80s, like all but one of the next seven days should be.

Any stray shower or thunderstorm early this evening should fizzle with the setting sun, and the rest of the night will be partly cloudy with seasonably warm lows in the mid 60s. Humidity levels will then slowly creep up over the next few days for those of us that saw a brief reprieve today, and Friday and Saturday will both likely feature more clouds than sunshine. Our pesky front will linger to our south, and likely be close enough to act as a focus for a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time as disturbances ripple along that front. It certainly won't rain the entire time, but that shower and thunderstorm chance will be part of the forecast for Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday as well. Expect a pair of warm and sticky days with highs in the mid 80s and skies likely partly to mostly cloudy most of the time.

Sunday will likely be the brighter, drier, and hotter weekend day with partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather, with any stray shower or thunderstorm being the exception to the otherwise dry rule. Sunday is also our best chance of adding another 90-degree day to our running summer total. 

Early next week will see our highs ease back into the mid 80s and humidity levels ease a bit lower as well. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and mostly dry weather, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing towards the middle of the week. 

Have a good night and a great Friday!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:30 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 24°
  • 71%

Reading Hourly Forecast

10:33 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 23°
  • 91%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 87°F 65°F
Average 82°F 61°F
Record 105°F August 07, 1918 41°F August 30, 1986

