Sticky with scattered thunderstorms likely on Saturday then mainly dry on Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly early. Low: 73



SATURDAY: Periods of clouds and sunshine, very warm, and humid with a few showers and a heavy thunderstorm. High: 89 SATURDAY NIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm, and sticky with a shower or heavy thunderstorm early. Low: 70

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY THROUGH 7PM SATURDAY

While it was a very warm Friday with highs into the mid to upper 80s, many would probably agree it was the oppressively high humidity levels that made the day anywhere from uncomfortable to miserable to be outside, depending on your personal tolerance for heat and humidity. Outside of a few spots in the Delaware Valley, most of us fell a few degrees short of the 90-degree mark today, but once that high humidity is factored in, the heat index climbed into the low to mid 90s at times. Just like the past few days, the abundance of moisture in the air fueled the development of a few showers, locally heavy downpours, and a thunderstorm or two. However, the activity was more isolated than widespread, and should gradually fizzle during the evening just like the past few nights. The rest of the overnight hours will be partly cloudy and very warm and muggy with lows not dropping below 70 degrees, which means the hum of air conditioners working hard will be a common sound throughout the night in many neighborhoods.

We'll have to sweat through one more very sticky day on Saturday as dew points remain above 70 degrees, and again provide plenty of fuel for some showers and thunderstorms to develop. This time however, we'll have a cold front approaching from the northwest and slicing into the warm and humid air mass in place. There will be some hazy sunshine through the first part of the day, which will add some fuel to the fire and allow for some heavier downpours and possibly gusty thunderstorms with a marginal wind and hail threat to develop, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and around 90 degrees, with higher heat indices possibly approaching 100 degrees towards the Interstate 95 corridor, where an excessive heat warning is in effect through Saturday evening.

As that cold front slides through and eventually south of our area later Saturday night into Sunday, more comfortable air will begin to settle in behind our front, although the process will be slow at first. So Sunday will still qualify as humid, but not as oppressive as the preceding few days. The gradually lowering humidity will also gradually lower the rain chances as well, with a shower or two lingering Sunday but most of the day is dry, and that shower threat mostly to areas points south. The less humid air will be more noticeable early next week, on Monday and especially Tuesday as the comfort becomes more established.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun in the morning and more clouds and even a pop-up shower in the afternoon, especially points north and west, as a little weakness develops between two areas of high pressure that are otherwise in control of our weather. Then Tuesday will be the sunniest and most comfortable day we've seen in a week, with mostly sunny skies, refreshingly low humidity, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. But since it's July and we usually can't keep the comfort that long, the humidity will sure enough be on the rise later next week along with a few thunderstorm chances as well from Wednesday night through Friday.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!