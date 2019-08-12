Strong thunderstorms later Tuesday may produce strong winds, hail, and even a tornado

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and turning more humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm late, especially west. Low: 68 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms developing. High: 80 TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with a few showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 66

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MOST OF THE AREA FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Summer doesn't get much nicer than what we've soaked up over the last three days. Abundant sunshine and comfortably warm weather by day and mainly clear and refreshingly cool nights were all thanks to a break from the high humidity levels we expect this time of year. Now it's still August, and it can only stay comfortable for so long before the summer muggies return and the humidity and discomfort level both start their ascent once again. And sure enough, that ascent should begin tonight, with tomorrow marking the start of a rather humid and oftentimes (but not always) unsettled stretch of weather with almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. While there are no 90 degree days or long periods of hot weather in sight, there are also no additional shots of comfy air akin to the one we just enjoyed either. Temperature-wise, it's highs squarely in the 80s through next weekend and lows mostly in the mid to upper 60s each night. So the primary forecast challenge lies in determining our rain chances each day.

By far, our best chance for showers and thunderstorms lies immediately in front of us on Tuesday. And it also should be the most active day in terms of the threat for severe weather as well. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop and become more widespread as the day progresses, with the most likely time for the strongest storms from late afternoon through early to mid-evening for most. Flash flood watches have been hoisted for much of the area, mostly along and south of the Interstate 78 corridor, for the potential for several inches of rain. Any stronger storm can produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain, with any slow moving or persistent storms capable of a drenching 3 to 5 inches of rain and significant but localized flooding. Then there's the threat of severe thunderstorms, with an enhanced risk south of the Lehigh Valley through the Delaware Valley and much of central and southern New Jersey, with chances for severe storms decreasing the farther north you travel.

In terms of severe weather, damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any stronger storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening, with 60+ mile per hour gusts possible. Hail and even a few tornadoes can't be ruled out either, especially in that area of enhanced risk for severe weather. You'll certainly want to pay close attention to weather forecasts and keep an eye on the sky later Tuesday if severe weather threatens, and have the 69 News Storm Center App at the ready if you're out and about as the storms approach. Given the higher rain chances and likely thunderstorms, expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and a sticky high around 80 degrees.

The cause of Tuesday's storminess will be a low pressure and energetic disturbance riding along a front as it slides through our region. That front then settles to our south and east for the rest of the week and likely stalls out along the East Coast, close enough to be a nuisance in our forecast for much of the week. As energy ripples along this front from time to time over the next seven days, thunderstorm chances will increase. Meanwhile, not too far way, high pressure over eastern Canada to our north will attempt to dry us out, but not have total success in its quest.

Compared to Tuesday, most of the rest of the week is more dry than wet, but not entirely dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and those almost daily chances for a shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday into most of Thursday may be one of the better opportunities for mostly dry weather this week and perhaps a brief break from the higher humidity as well. Later Thursday into Friday will see thunderstorm chances rise again, then perhaps drop again by Saturday. But given the fluid nature of the pattern, let's tackle our daily rain chances one day at a time.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!