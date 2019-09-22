Summer ends with a splash as sun-drenched temperatures warm well into the 80s

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85 TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 59 SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and more humid. High: 88 Low: 64

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

For those of you who prefer your forecast short and sweet, the final few days of summer can be summed up in just a few words...

Warm, warmer, warmest.

Of course, when the forecast looks as good as the calendar days, it's difficult to be anything but long-winded, leading us to our next few paragraphs...

An area of high pressure to the south and east Friday made for a summer-like afternoon after a chilly, fall-like start to the day. Southwest winds and synchronized sunshine drove highs from the 30s and 40s Friday morning to near the 80-degree mark later Friday afternoon. It was the first of a series of summer-like days ahead, ironically, as the season fades to fall. But what made the warmth so wonderful was the lack of humidity, which will rise a little bit this weekend as that area of high pressure drifts farther offshore.

So naturally, Saturday will come in even warmer than Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be the warmest of the bunch with highs in the upper 80s, and it will feel muggier as the day wears on. Monday, when the seasonal calendar flips from summer to fall, will be just as warm and humid as a cold front approaches from the west. It's a boundary that will bring the first drops of rain in a week during the afternoon and at night. While some showers and clouds may spill into early Tuesday morning, the bigger story will be high temperatures rolling back to the middle 70s. Lows will once again fall into the lower 50s Tuesday night, with another seasonable day ahead on Wednesday.

Highs will hit the 80-degree mark again Thursday ahead of a weak boundary which may bring a shower or two. Behind it, not much...if any...cooling for the first weekend of fall.

Autumnal Equinox officially happens at 3:50 a.m. Monday with about 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. From that point forward, nighttime will win-out, making daydreamers sad and stargazers exactly the opposite.

Speaking of stargazers, both Saturn and Jupiter will shine bright in the southwest sky after sunset these next couple of clear nights, follwed by the moon a few hours later. On Sunday night, another treat as the International Space Station will glide high enough across a starry sky for us to see, from 8:01 to 8:05 p.m. Look to the west-northwest as it moves to the northeast.

Wishes for a wonderful weekend!