Weather Forecast Discussion

Summer-like warmth and humidity through Thursday with a few showers and t-storms

Fall-like on Friday with clouds and a shower early

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and more humid with a stray late-day shower or t-storm. High: 90

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a shower and t-storm in the area. Low: 69

TOMORROW: Clouds and limited sun, still warm and rather humid with a couple of showers and a t-storm around. High: 85 Low: 61

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a rather sunny sunrise across parts of the area, we saw overcast skies develop for a few hours this morning. By midday, those clouds were breaking up yet again for some sunshine. The sunshine will continue to be prevalent this afternoon helping temperatures soar to nearly 90 degrees. The summer-like warmth will be accompanied by summer-like humidity as dew points will be mid and upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon making it feel like mid 90s for some. 

Late today through Thursday frontal boundaries to our north will begin to sink south and eventually pass through the region as we head into Friday. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop later this afternoon and into this evening, continue at times overnight and throughout most of the day on Thursday. While the activity will be spotty, especially later today, some storms may be strong or even severe with downpours that could drop an 1.0" to 1.5" of rain and damaging wind gusts a possibility. With that said, parts of the viewing area may see a .10" or less over the next day and a half due to the selective nature of these storms.

Otherwise, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with overnight lows bottoming at near 70 degrees. Thursday it's more of the same when it comes to the humidity but it will not be quite as warm with highs only topping out in the middle 80s and limited sunshine overhead.

In the wake of the frontal boundary, Friday will be much cooler with daytime highs only reaching the low 70s. Dew points will be dropping back too as they fall into the 50s. A lingering shower is possible on Friday, but that will mainly come early in the day and be rather isolated where it does occur. There won't be much in the way of mid and high level clouds, but there will be plenty of low clouds around for much of Friday thanks to the easterly flow that establishes itself as high pressure slides off the coast of New England. Good news is that when low clouds do break the sun should get through uninhibited.

The next cold front will swing into the Northern Mid-Atlantic for the start of the weekend. A few showers and a thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday, but once that cold front passes the second half of the weekend looks dry and warmer with highs in the middle 80s on Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:05 AM

  • SW 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 76%

Reading Hourly Forecast

12:03 AM

  • SSW 3 mph
  • 24°
  • 96%

Regional Headlines

Regional Radar Image

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 90°F 69°F
Average 75°F 54°F
Record 93°F September 12, 1931 37°F September 12, 1967

