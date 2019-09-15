Brighter and less humid Sunday before a brief bout of muggy again Monday

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine, warm and less humid. High: 83 TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low: 60 MONDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds and very warm with a spotty PM shower, mainly north. High: 85 Low: 60

After a fall-like finish to school and work week, temperatures landed in the Goldilocks zone Saturday. The lower to middle 70s were neither too hot nor too cool, but just right for mid-September.

Of course, it could have looked a bit better as thick cloud cover limited sunshine for the most part. Even a few sprinkles and showers developed during the day and at night as a cold front slid through the state. The same boundary brought a tiny bit of weather drama into early Sunday in the form of fog, clouds, and even rain south and east of Philadelphia. But if you were be patient, or perhaps just slept in, the good stuff didn't keep you waiting too long.

Sunshine gradually returned Sunday morning with a pleasantly warm afternoon ahead. Highs in the lower 80s combined with comfortable humidity levels mean its undoubtedly the nicer weekend day, as long as you don't mind the added warmth. Sunday night will also offer a glimpse of the former Harvest moon, which will still be just as big and bright as it rises shortly after 8 p.m. As its name suggests, the moon will overlook those towering cornfields while you're sleeping, lighting the way for deer to steal some for themselves. The bright moon won't sink in the sky until 9 a.m. Monday when temperatures begin lifting out of the lower 60s.

Another front will swing by for the start of the new work and school week Monday without much fanfare. Sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day Monday with perhaps a shower in the afternoon and evening hours, mainly to the north. Much of the day Monday will be dry and very warm with highs in the middle 80s and a hint of humidity. Behind this boundary, a lot to open our windows to with a few straight days of 70s and a few straight nights of 50s Tuesday into Thursday. Around this time, Humberto will be curving away from the East Coast, heading out to sea towards Bermuda, perhaps as a hurricane. Something we'll keep our eyes on over the next couple of days.

The pleasant and dry spell of weather through the end of the work and school week will succumb to a warmer and more humid last weekend of summer Saturday and Sunday. Autumn will officially begin dark and early Monday at 3:50 a.m.