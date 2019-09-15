Weather Forecast Discussion

Brighter and less humid Sunday before a brief bout of muggy again Monday

Mainly dry and pleasant for most of the work week

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 06:13 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine, warm and less humid. High: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds and very warm with a spotty PM shower, mainly north. High: 85 Low: 60

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

After a fall-like finish to school and work week, temperatures landed in the Goldilocks zone Saturday. The lower to middle 70s were neither too hot nor too cool, but just right for mid-September.

Of course, it could have looked a bit better as thick cloud cover limited sunshine for the most part. Even a few sprinkles and showers developed during the day and at night as a cold front slid through the state. The same boundary brought a tiny bit of weather drama into early Sunday in the form of fog, clouds, and even rain south and east of Philadelphia. But if you were be patient, or perhaps just slept in, the good stuff didn't keep you waiting too long.

Sunshine gradually returned Sunday morning with a pleasantly warm afternoon ahead. Highs in the lower 80s combined with comfortable humidity levels mean its undoubtedly the nicer weekend day, as long as you don't mind the added warmth. Sunday night will also offer a glimpse of the former Harvest moon, which will still be just as big and bright as it rises shortly after 8 p.m. As its name suggests, the moon will overlook those towering cornfields while you're sleeping, lighting the way for deer to steal some for themselves. The bright moon won't sink in the sky until 9 a.m. Monday when temperatures begin lifting out of the lower 60s.

Another front will swing by for the start of the new work and school week Monday without much fanfare. Sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day Monday with perhaps a shower in the afternoon and evening hours, mainly to the north. Much of the day Monday will be dry and very warm with highs in the middle 80s and a hint of humidity. Behind this boundary, a lot to open our windows to with a few straight days of 70s and a few straight nights of 50s Tuesday into Thursday. Around this time, Humberto will be curving away from the East Coast, heading out to sea towards Bermuda, perhaps as a hurricane. Something we'll keep our eyes on over the next couple of days.

The pleasant and dry spell of weather through the end of the work and school week will succumb to a warmer and more humid last weekend of summer Saturday and Sunday. Autumn will officially begin dark and early Monday at 3:50 a.m.

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:51 AM

  • WNW 3 mph
  • 19°
  • 90%

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:55 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 19°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 83°F 60°F
Average 74°F 53°F
Record 95°F September 15, 1927 38°F September 15, 1975

In case you missed it...

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

Frankfurt motor show hit by huge climate protests
Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images via CNN

Frankfurt motor show hit by huge climate protests

'All Aboard!': Colebrookdale Railroad celebrates 150 years

'All Aboard!': Colebrookdale Railroad celebrates 150 years

Attack on Saudi oil field a game-changer in Gulf confrontation
Google Maps

Attack on Saudi oil field a game-changer in Gulf confrontation

Health officials say York County measles case may have exposed residents
CDC via Getty Images

Health officials say York County measles case may have exposed residents

On Harry's birthday, Meghan posts photos
Getty Images

On Harry's birthday, Meghan posts photos

No-deal Brexit would hurt UK travel
Getty Images

No-deal Brexit would hurt UK travel

10 college students on their vaping addictions
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

10 college students on their vaping addictions

John Legend: Prison isn't always the best answer
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Legend: Prison isn't always the best answer

NFL star pays tribute to his 'best friend'
Jonathan Daniel Getty Images

NFL star pays tribute to his 'best friend'

Putin builds war chest
Getty Images

Putin builds war chest

Ex-NFL player accused of faking hate crime

Ex-NFL player accused of faking hate crime

At least 22 injured in NJ deck collapse
LAKANA

At least 22 injured in NJ deck collapse

Missing Allentown boy with autism found by his former teacher

Missing Allentown boy with autism found by his former teacher

Gunman on the run after shooting in Seattle
KOMO, KIRO via CNN

Gunman on the run after shooting in Seattle

Auto workers union delays GM strike
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images via CNN

Auto workers union delays GM strike

Eddie Money was a police trainee in the NYPD before he became a singer
Getty Images

Eddie Money was a police trainee in the NYPD before he became a singer

Toronto Raptors selling team-branded hijab for Muslim women athletes
Ghaith Abdul-Ahad/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors selling team-branded hijab for Muslim women athletes

Fight between parents at kids' football game leads to shooting
Rob Kim/Getty Images

Fight between parents at kids' football game leads to shooting

76 anti-ICE protesters arrested during sit-in at Microsoft store in New York
Yasi Razvan via CNN

76 anti-ICE protesters arrested during sit-in at Microsoft store in New York