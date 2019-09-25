Weather Forecast Discussion

Temperatures will likely run warmer than average through early October

Only a few shower and t-storm chances

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 05:19 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:32 AM EDT

TODAY: Beautiful with plenty of sunshine. High: 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sun mixing with clouds and warm; a spotty shower from late morning on. High: 82 Low: 49

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

For lovers of fall weather, yesterday was a step in the right direction towards cooler and more comfortable weather. And while Tuesday's highs in the mid to upper 70s were certainly comfier than the rare 90-degree late September heat we sweated to on Monday, we're still warmer than average for early fall. Our average high for the first week of autumn is actually only in the low 70s, a number we'll remain above to at times well above over the next 7 to 10 days. So it doesn't look like we'll descend the rest of the staircase into a more autumnal weather pattern anytime soon, as multiple 80-something-degree days dot the forecast into next week. In fact, there's even the outside chance of some 90-degree heat to start October by the middle of next week.

While the forecast is a largely warm and dry one, there are a few exceptions here and there. This morning will be an exception to the warm theme, as the coolest morning of a not so cool forecast will bring mainly clear skies and calm winds allowing temperatures to start on either side of 50 degrees. High pressure will crest overhead Wednesday afternoon, providing abundant sunshine, pleasantly warm finish to the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Coincidentally, Friday will be quite similar as the work and school week wraps up on a sun-sational note.

What about Thursday? Well, a cold front approaches late in the day and will provide some extra clouds and perhaps a late day shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be partly sunny and mainly dry. Southwest winds ahead of the front will provide a slight boost to our highs, which are expected to climb into the low 80s.

Another cold front will approach over the weekend, specifically Saturday afternoon, and could produce another modest shower or thunderstorm threat, along with another surge of low to mid 80s for afternoon high temperatures. The weekend will both begin and end with partly sunny skies, but a wind shift to the east and northeast behind our front on Sunday will spell some slightly cooler temps for a few days, with Sunday and Monday highs easing a bit lower to around 75 to 80 degrees. But remember, even that is still warmer than average for the last few days of September.

Then comes October, which will likely begin with an impressive warm-up through the middle of next week. Partly sunny skies and west to southwest winds should send highs soaring into the mid and perhaps even upper 80s, with some 90-degree high temperatures not out of the realm of possibility either, especially next Wednesday. So fall fanatics lament, but summer lovers can rejoice over some bonus summer weather to start the new month.
 

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

02:30 PM

  • WNW 10 mph
  • 27°
  • 32%

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:34 PM

  • W 9 mph
  • 26°
  • 36%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 80°F 54°F
Average 71°F 49°F
Record 92°F September 25, 1970 33°F September 25, 1963

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

How to protect yourself, pets from deadly EEE virus
James Gathany/CDC

How to protect yourself, pets from deadly EEE virus

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows
Getty Images

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows

Nintendo's new Mario Kart Tour app launches with some hiccups
Nintendo via CNN

Nintendo's new Mario Kart Tour app launches with some hiccups

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father
Getty Images

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father

Impeachment battle: What it means for stocks
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Impeachment battle: What it means for stocks

Influencers prepare for an Instagram without likes
CNN image

Influencers prepare for an Instagram without likes

Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
69 News

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks

NY federal judge grants brief stay in dispute over Trump's tax returns
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

NY federal judge grants brief stay in dispute over Trump's tax returns

New 10-foot-long crocodile species found in museum
Midori/Wikimedia

New 10-foot-long crocodile species found in museum

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg

Al Franken gets show on SiriusXM
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Al Franken gets show on SiriusXM

Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself

Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself

MacArthur Foundation announces winners of 'genius grants'
Macarthur Foundation/AP via CNN

MacArthur Foundation announces winners of 'genius grants'

Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel' for environmental work
Getty Images

Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel' for environmental work

Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour

Mont Blanc glacier could collapse at any moment, Italy warns
Copyright 2019 CNN

Mont Blanc glacier could collapse at any moment, Italy warns