The heat is on through Saturday with more 90-degree highs expected

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 65 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A shower or t-storm in spots late. High: 91 FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Low: 70

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

The heat was on again Thursday, but not so much the humidity as dew points were thankfully low enough to prevent the miserably muggy mid-summer levels we sometimes sweat to this time of year. Highs approached 90 degrees across much of the area, with those aforementioned dew points ranging from 55 degrees (fairly comfortable) to 65 degrees (somewhat stickier) across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Unlike most days of late, we're entirely shower and thunderstorm free, and we should stay that way for the remainder of the day and into the overnight hours as skies average out mostly clear overnight.

Even Friday, dew points will remain closer to 60 degrees rather than the more oppressive 70°, so the humidity will again be less of a factor than the heat will be. Highs will again near or even exceed 90° by a degree or two with mostly sunny skies expected, and another mostly or entirely dry day appears likely. The one exception is points southwest, let's say areas south of Interstate 76, where a stray shower or thunderstorm would be the exception to the otherwise dry rule. Dew points do creep up Friday night, which looks rather muggy, and will remain noticeably higher into the start of the weekend on Saturday.

The last weekend of June will begin with a final hot and humid day before a brief reprieve from the heat and humidity arrives Sunday and Monday. In fact, Saturday will likely be the stickiest day of the bunch as a cold front presses down from the north. Expect partly sunny skies ahead of that front and likely another 90-degree day, but also expect some thunderstorms to bubble up in the afternoon. A few of those could be rather strong, with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some small hail, but not everyone will see a storm and the day as a whole is more dry than wet.

For Sunday and Monday, the heat and humidity both relax enough to give us a pair of warm and fairly comfortable days with highs in the mid 80s as our cold front sinks farther south. Sunday may start muggy with clouds and perhaps a leftover shower but the sun will increase as the mugginess decreases during the day, giving way to lots of sunshine and lower humidity levels for Monday. The comfort won't last long however, as the warmth and stickiness will both be on the rise later next week as the Fourth of July approaches.

Have a good night and a great Friday!