TODAY: Some morning fog then pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 50
TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: 30
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, then a little rain later in the day and at night. High: 43
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
If there's one thing Mother Nature has been since the first full day of winter, it's consistent. Not a December day has gone by since winter solstice with temperatures any lower than the 40s, and often times closer to the coveted 50-degree mark. December's last weekend and the last weekend of 2019 is no different, though Saturday takes the lead in terms of warmth and sunshine before clouds and eventually rain roll in later Sunday. Rain is upgrading to "a soaking rain" Sunday night into Monday afternoon with about 1" for most, and perhaps some icy spots in the Poconos. Drier, windier, and more seasonable air returns to ring in the New Year with no noise on radar until late in the week.
SATURDAY & SATURDAY NIGHT:
A weak cold front sinks to the south, all while high pressure makes itself comfortable. Morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine and an all-around lovely late December day as highs once again make a run at 50-degrees. No weather drama at night, either, other than some patches of fog while you're sleeping. It's otherwise partly cloudy with temperatures on either side of the 30-degree mark.
SUNDAY:
High pressure heads out to sea, allowing clouds to roll in throughout the day, courtesy of an area of low pressure lurking off to the west. As it's gathering some strength across the country's mid-section and tracking towards the Great Lakes, a warm front lifts through the northern mid-Atlantic. A little rain late in the day becomes steadier and heavier at night. The often colder high elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey may deal with some freezing rain for a bit, whereas roads are just wet elsewhere.
MONDAY:
A soaking rain continues for much of the day as a storm drags a cold front across our area. Steady, and sometimes heavy, rain tapers off from west to east late in the day and at night, but not before a good 1" of rain falls. Even with the clouds and damp conditions Monday, highs are still expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK:
The transition between 2019 and 2020 is a bit cooler as highs ease back to the lower 40s both New Year’s Eve Tuesday and New Year’s Day Wednesday. Outside of a sprinkle or a flurry, mainly northwest of the Lehigh Valley, both days are dry with times of clouds and sunshine. High pressure builds to the south Thursday leading to another dry day before rain returns to round of the week Friday.