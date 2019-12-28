Weather Alert

MDZ008-NJZ001-007>009-PAZ054-055-060>062-101>105-281300- Cecil-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, and Perkasie 1155 PM EST Fri Dec 27 2019 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS... Patchy dense fog has formed this evening across southeast Pennsylvania and is expected to continue through the overnight hours. Improvement is expected after sunrise this morning. Visibilities could be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Motorists should drive slowly, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between other vehicles. $$