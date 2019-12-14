TODAY: Cloudy and noticeably milder with periods of rain. High: 54
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with a shower or two early. Snow showers possible north and west. Low: 38
SUNDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny and very windy; cooler with a shower or two, mainly north and west. High: 45 Low: 28
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Rain poured into the northern mid-Atlantic Friday, and continues off and on Saturday, meaning that Sunday by default is the better weekend day. We say that because it's the drier of the two weekend days, though it isn't 100% drama-free. While most of our rain blows over by Saturday night, whipping winds stir the weather pot thereafter, making temperatures feel a lot colder too. The chilly air spills into early next week ahead of a new storm that brings a wintry mix before a changeover to rain. Some windswept snow flurries follow for Wednesday, perhaps setting the mood for the start of many Holiday vacations.
Steadier and heavier rain soaked areas especially along and east of I-95 Friday night all while temperatures slowly climbed through the 40s. An area of low pressure tracking up the East Coast is the culprit, bringing plenty of moisture but also some milder air our way. That low tracks pretty much right overhead Saturday, lifting north into Upstate New York Saturday night and then eventually eastern Canada later in the weekend. The steadier rain thus becomes more scattered and lighter on Saturday with some drier lulls, but raindrops are really fair game at any time on Saturday. It's the warmest day of an increasingly cold forecast as highs hit the lower to middle 50s, if only for a day.
As our storm lifts north, colder air invades, and the rain may end as some snow showers Saturday evening and overnight, mainly points north and west through the Poconos or the I-81 corridor. Clouds linger overnight although most of us dry out, and most notably, the winds begin to ramp up. Westerly winds may gust over 30 miles-an-hour later Saturday night and then up to 40 miles-an-hour Sunday, which is a blustery and cooler but a mostly dry day, save a stray shower or two in the higher elevations. Sunday is still an above average day temperature-wise with highs in the middle 40s as clouds break for at least some sunshine, but Sunday feels even cooler than Saturday, especially when those brisk breezes are factored in.
There won't be much of a break between storms, as our next one is lined up for early next week. While there's more cold air for this next storm to work with, at least initially, this likely isn't a major snow event for most of our area. However, it looks like a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain develops as Monday unfolds, before most of us change over to rain Monday night into Tuesday. Some light snow and ice accumulations are possible, especially the farther north and higher up in elevation you travel where the wintry mix naturally holds on the longest. Ice could be more of an issue this time rather than snow, but the timing of any changeover from snow to ice and plain rain depends on the exact storm track and strength, which is yet to be determined. Colder air should be the rule the rest of next week, with daily highs expected to remain in the 30s from Wednesday onward.
