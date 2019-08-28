Three days of warm, comfortable, and mainly dry weather Thursday through Saturday

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm then clearing and turning less humid later. Low: 60 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and more comfortable. High: 82 THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 56

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

For the first time this week, we can actually describe our weather as warm and humid as a summery feel has returned after a five-day hiatus. The 80-degree temperatures and higher humidity levels were accompanied by lots of clouds, although there were some intervals of sunshine through early afternoon before some scattered showers and a downpour or two moved in from the west. After a few more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through this evening, a cold front will conduct a clean sweep overnight, sweeping the humidity, the rain, and the clouds out to sea by morning. What we'll be left with is three straight days of partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortably warm and mainly dry weather as the low humidity levels return for the rest of the week. Outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm later Friday, mostly north and west of the Lehigh Valley and probably the exception to the rule even there, we should be rain-free through the start of the holiday weekend. But the weekend may not finish as nice as some unsettled weather arrives later Sunday into Labor Day.

High pressure builds in on Thursday and delivers a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day with highs in the low 80s. That same high pressure should hang on for Friday as highs tick up into the mid 80s with sunshine mixing with a few clouds ahead of a weak cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. There's limited moisture for this front to work with, so only an isolated shower or storm is expected, mainly up towards the Interstate 80/81 corridors. Then we'll see a changing of the guard as a new high pressure slides down from Canada and helps to ensure a sun-sational start to the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and comfortably warm highs close to 80 degrees. Saturday remains the pick day of the weekend weather-wise, and the only guaranteed dry day from start to finish as well.

It's not that Sunday and Monday look bad or will be washouts, but both days will feature more clouds than sun and at least the chance of a little wet weather. On Sunday, the best bet for dry weather is early in the day, as clouds increase along with the chances for a few showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses. Rain chances will likely be highest and arrive earliest the farther north and west you travel, with areas closer to the Interstate 95 corridor toward the shore staying dry the longest or perhaps even for most or all of the day. On Labor Day, considerable clouds should be the rule much of the day with at least a few showers and perhaps a little bit of rain possible at any time, but not lasting the entire day. Given the extra clouds and an east to southeast breeze, highs will remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees both days.

In the tropics, we now have Hurricane Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane over the U.S. Virgin Islands as of mid-afternoon Wednesday. Because the storm track shifted farther north and east over the last 24 hours, the Virgin Islands are more directly in the path of Dorian and Puerto Rico will now get more a glancing blow, with heavier rain the main concerns for the island territory rather than the strongest winds, which remain offshore. Because the storm missed the larger islands of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and therefore the higher terrain that could have weakened the storm, it has become stronger instead of weaker, and that could pose a more serious threat down the road for the Bahamas and Florida. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Dorian becoming a major (Category 3) hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of Florida early next week. Of course, hurricane track and intensity forecasts can change fairly substantially day to day, like the last 24 hours have shown. So those with interests in the southeastern United States should certainly pay close attention to future forecasts.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!