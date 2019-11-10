TODAY: Milder with clouds breaking for some sunshine. High: 54
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37
MONDAY: Rather mild with sun filtered through high clouds. High 59 Low: 40
We've all heard the saying, "don't judge a book by its cover." It's the same motto that can be applied to our weather as of late with the kind of days that look really nice, but feel quite the opposite. In fact, both Friday and Saturday were more reminiscent of Christmas than they were, say, Thanksgiving. And by the middle of the traditional work-week, we'll trade the December-like feel for a January one.
Thankfully, there will be a two-day retreat before the unseasonably cold air invades. Sunday's temperatures will take the first step in the right direction along southwesterly winds, returning to the middle 50s. Veterans Day on Monday will be milder yet as highs climb through the upper 50s. Both days will feature plenty of high clouds which will filter sunshine, making it appear milky a lot of the time. Those clouds will keep temperatures from falling far past 40 degrees both nights, but may also dim the view of the nearly full "frost" moon as well as Mercury's Monday morning transit across the sun.
Low pressure will develop along an approaching arctic cold front later Monday night into Tuesday morning as it slides towards and off the East Coast, eventually delivering our next shot of cold air. Out ahead of that front, some light rain will develop overnight Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. But as the cold air catches up, that rain will change to snow before ending midday Tuesday. Accumulations, if any, will be minor with coatings of snow possible in spots and maybe an inch in the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey.
The conversational snowflakes notwithstanding, the bigger talking point next week will be the early season arctic air. Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday as the cold air rushes in, with 40s in the morning replaced by below freezing temperatures later in the day. Wednesday looks bitter cold, with highs only in the middle 30s and wind chills likely in the teens and 20s throughout the day. There’s a chance of breaking another cold record on Wednesday for some, the record coldest high temperature ever for November 13th. In Allentown, that record is 36°, and the forecast high is only 34° as of right now. Lows may drop all the way into the teens under clear skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night.
Temperatures will bounce back to 50° by this time next weekend, with a bunch of 40° days tucked in between.