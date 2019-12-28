TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: 30
SUNDAY: Cooler with increasing cloudiness; rain arriving in the afternoon. High:43
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and drizzle. Low: 37
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
If there's one thing Mother Nature has been since the first full day of winter, it's consistent. Not a December day has gone by since winter solstice with temperatures any lower than the 40s, and often times closer to the coveted 50-degree mark. December's last weekend and the last weekend of 2019 is no different. Saturday started with areas of locally dense fog, but once that mixed out, we were treated to a fair amount of sunshine filtered through high clouds. Afternoon highs reached the low and even a few mid 50s. Clouds, and eventually rain, roll in later Sunday. Rain is upgrading to "a soaking rain" Sunday night into Monday afternoon with at least 1.00" for most. Drier, windier, and slightly cooler air returns to ring in the New Year with no noise on the radar until the end of next week.
TONIGHT
High pressure will start out over top of the region tonight, making its way to the Jersey shoreline by sunrise Sunday. The storm system that we are tracking for the latter half of the weekend into the start of next week is still out across the nation’s mid-section, but it will continue to creep closer tonight, and as a result, it will continue sending some high clouds are way. Skies should still do no worse than partly cloudy though, but similar to the last couple nights, areas of locally dense fog may form. Overnight lows should dip down to around 30 degrees.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
Outside of some early morning fog Sunday, we will likely actually start the day with a brief period of decent sunshine before clouds thicken and increase as high pressure heads out to sea. An area of low pressure lurking off to the west will continue its journey towards the Midwest and Great Lakes dragging associated frontal boundaries with it. As the storm system is gathering some strength across the country's mid-section and tracking closer to our region, a warm front will lift through the northern mid-Atlantic. A little rain is expected to arrive mid to late afternoon Sunday and that should become steadier and heavier at night. The typical colder higher elevation spots of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey may see a period of freezing rain leading to some icy travel conditions, but for the large majority of us, roads will just be wet.
MONDAY
A soaking rain continues for much of the day as the aforementioned storm system drags a cold front across our area. Steady, and sometimes heavy, rain tapers off from west to east late in the day and at night, but not before at least 1.00" of rain falls, with some areas perhaps seeing as much as 1.25”. Even with the clouds and damp conditions Monday, highs are still expected to reach the mid 40s.
MIDDLE AND LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK
The transition between 2019 and 2020 is a bit cooler as highs ease back to the mid 40s New Year’s Eve Tuesday and low 40s New Year’s Day Wednesday. These numbers are still above the typical highs in the mid to upper 30s for this time of the year, but it will feel a little chillier regardless thanks to some gusty winds. Outside of a sprinkle or a flurry, mainly northwest of the Lehigh Valley, both days are dry with times of clouds and sunshine. High pressure builds to the south Thursday leading to another dry day with highs in the low to mid 40s before some rain returns to round out the week Thursday night into Friday. Friday’s highs stay above normal in the mid 40s.