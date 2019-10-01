Transitioning to summer for a couple of days before flipping to fall later this week

TODAY: Clouds giving way to some sunshine, warmer and more humid. High: 79 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky. Low: 65 WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and some clouds, breezy, very warm and humid; perhaps a late-day t-storm mainly north. High: 89 Low: 57

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

September came to a close on a cool note Monday as a warm front and an ocean breeze joined forces to create plenty of clouds and even some light rain from time to time. High struggled in the 60s for much of the day with even the 50s in the higher elevations to the north. While that's seasonably cool for this time of year, it was also a shock to our system after a summery weekend in the 80s.

The good news, if you're not quite ready for the pumpkin-spiced stuff, is summer will win out for a couple more days before a flip to fall...perhaps for good...later this week.

Tuesday will be the transitional day of sorts--a day we have to be patient with it in many ways. Clouds and even some patchy drizzle will greet you out the door before sunshine gradually returns from midday into the afternoon. High pressure hovering over the Carolinas will pump in some warm, sticky air then. Highs will land on either side of the 80-degree mark. That's well above average for the first day of October when highs typically "fall" short of 70-degrees.

A true, summer-time feel is ahead for Wednesday as highs soar through the 80s, perhaps hitting 90-degrees in spots. That's a rare feat for early October! In Allentown, it's only ever happened 4 times...Reading, 7 times...Philadelphia, 6 times...Trenton, 3 times. There will be plenty of sunshine and humidity to go with the unseasonably warm weather until a cold front backs in from the north, bringing some ch-ch-ch-changes there on out.

We'll go from sweating Wednesday to sweaters Thursday as the front sinks south with cooler air, clouds, and thundershowers. Most of this activity is a Wednesday night into Thursday night thing, but we won't rule out a couple of rogue thunderstorms, mainly north, late Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the middle 60s Thursday afternoon and the middle 50s Thursday night. Then, a downright autumn-esque Friday with a cool breeze and 60s by day, 40s by night, even some 30s in the higher elevations of the Poconos. That means some frost will be possible, too, the farther north you go. Saturday and Sunday will be a little easier to swallow for fall-fans and summer-fans alike since it's quite cool, but also quite sunny.

