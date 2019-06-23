Turning more humid Monday with a shower or t-storm possible late in the day and especially at night

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 59 MONDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds; warm and more humid with a late day shower or t-storm, especially to the west. High: 85 MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers or a t-storm. Low: 70

Our first weekend of summer ended with some very nice weather, just like Saturday, with lighter breezes this time, and slightly warmer high temperatures compared to Saturday, although still close to seasonable levels with low humidity. We saw a mostly sunny Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s after a cool start first thing in the morning with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Our nice weather is courtesy of high pressure sitting right atop the region. This high will stay atop the region tonight leading to one more mostly clear and comfortably cool night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 50s. High pressure will work its way off the coast for Monday allowing our wind direction to turn back out of the south. This southerly flow will gradually increase our humidity values as we work through the day, so expect things to feel a little more uncomfortable for outdoor activities by the afternoon and evening. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s. We'll start Monday with mostly sunny skies, but look for clouds to increase during the afternoon as a warm front slowly works its way towards us from the south and west. While much of the day should be dry, we can't entirely rule out an isolated shower or t-storm late in the day, mainly out towards Interstate 81.

The chance for showers and t-storms will increase in all areas Monday night as the aforementioned warm front tracks through. While an isolated stronger storm with some downpours is possible, we should not be seeing widespread flooding downpours like we experienced this past week. With high humidity values having returned and mostly cloudy skies, Monday night's low temperatures will return to mild levels only dropping to around 70 degrees. A few showers and t-storms from Monday overnight will linger into Tuesday morning, lasting until about midday Tuesday. A cold front will then move through from our west sweeping any remaining showers and t-storms offshore and making for a mostly dry rest of the day Tuesday with some clearing skies. The cold front won't really have a cooler air mass behind it though, just a slight drop in humidity values. We'll see afternoon high temperatures Tuesday still reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the week will feature very warm high temperatures and moderately humid conditions, although it doesn't look overly hot or oppressively humid. Wednesday through Friday will feature a daily chance of a shower or t-storm courtesy of a weak upper level trough over the region, but this should be the exception rather than the rule each day. We're also not looking at a repeat of last week's repetitive flooding threat due to widespread downpours and t-storms. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will climb into the upper 80s, which is a little warmer than normal late June highs in the low 80s. While we won't be too far from 90 degrees, there doesn't appear to be any heat waves or extended stretches of hot weather in our forecast for the foreseeable future. Most of us outside of the Delaware Valley and South Jersey have yet to see the first 90 degree high temperature of the year so far, which is later than usual. In both 2017 and 2018 by this date, we had already hit 90 degrees 6 times in the Lehigh Valley.

On Saturday, a cold front will drop in from our north and west creating a greater chance again for scattered showers and t-storms as it clashes with the moderately humid air mass in place across our region. High temperatures Saturday will drop back into the mid 80s. Behind the cold front for Sunday, we should see humidity drop to more comfortable levels with high temperatures also dropping to the low 80s. Outside of a stray shower or t-storm courtesy of some upper level energy swinging through, it should be a mainly dry and rather sunny day.

Have a great and safe night and week ahead!