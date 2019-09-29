Sunny and warm Sunday before clouds roll in late and limit temperatures by Monday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 80 TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds late. Low: 54 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 71 Low: 58

The ground needs a good drink, and some spots got one this weekend.

While most of Saturday was dry and summer-like, an approaching cold front eventually brought scattered showers and a few thunderstorms towards sunset and for the first part of the night. As the front exited stage right, clouds broke for stars, and areas of fog formed.

That leads us to today...

...which started with areas of fog and low clouds early, but most of the day thereafter claims two words we love hearing on the weekend, "sunny and warm." In fact, Sunday will wind up being the nicer weekend day as humidity levels continue to drop, too, courtesy of high pressure nosing in from the north. Winds will adopt a more northerly component, and by Monday, more of an easterly component as that high shifts farther east. The ocean breeze in tandem with a tiny piece of energy rotating around that high will create plenty of clouds, blocking temperatures from breaking out of the 60s most of the day. It will feel much cooler than this past weekend, though highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s are par for the course on the final day of September.

And as we flip the calendar to October Tuesday, temperatures will once again warm into the lower 80s along a southerly wind. There will be a hint of humidity in the air, too, which "sticks" around Wednesday...the steamiest day of the week. Lots of sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 80s, if not 90 degrees in spots, something that is pretty rare for October 2nd. It's happened, but it doesn't happen all too often.

The good news is, whether highs hit 90 degrees or not, the heat will be gone 24 hours later.

A cold front will come to fall-lovers' rescues Wednesday night and Thursday with some rain, a few storms, then a big cool-down. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees starting Thursday with lows in the 40s beginning Friday. And while cool, crisp air will come with plenty of clouds and rain at times both workdays, the weekend days look quite bright during the day and quite starry at night.

Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!