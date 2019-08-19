Weather Forecast Discussion

Very hot and humid with a PM shower/t-storm around

More comfortable later this week

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 05:46 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 05:46 AM EDT

TODAY: Clouds and sun, very hot and humid with a PM shower/t-storm in spots. High: 94

 

 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early; patchy fog late. Low: 73

 

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a couple of PM showers and a heavy t-storm. High: 92 Low: 72

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY FOR EASTERN CHESTER, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, LOWER BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES

Today will likely be the hottest day of the forecast period, as the wind will be southwesterly between 5-10 MPH. With afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points still in the low to mid 70s, it will feel like it is at or above 100 degrees during the peak heating hours this afternoon. It is possible that records may fall on Monday as well. Yet again, a spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, mainly during the afternoon and early evening, as a cold front approaches from the north and west. This cold front will park itself across northern Pennsylvania on Tuesday keeping much of our region south of the boundary in a hot, humid, and unstable environment. With a piece of energy tracking along the front, more showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening with slightly greater coverage compared to Sunday and Monday. With slightly more in the way of clouds, temperatures may be a degree or two lower than Monday, but it will still be an uncomfortable day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

 

By the time Wednesday rolls around, a more significant change will begin to take place as a strong cold front approaches from the north and west. Wednesday will still be a hot and humid day, especially since the morning and early afternoon will feature sunshine. Clouds will gradually be on the increase during the afternoon Wednesday leading to temperatures slightly lower than Tuesday, but still topping out around 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s. The cold front plowing into the hot and humid air mass will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and a few of the storms could be strong to severe.

 

Wednesday's cold front will slowly move south and east on Thursday. With the proximity of the front, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, especially from Interstate 95 and points east. By Thursday afternoon, dew points should lower and high temperatures will also fall back into the mid 80s. By Friday and Saturday, high pressure will build overhead leading to dry days with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will drop into the 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be near normal topping out in the low to mid 80s for highs and dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s for lows, making for a couple of pleasant late summer days. High pressure will move offshore next Sunday keeping our weather dry and sunny, but with winds changing to the south, high temperatures will climb a little higher through the mid 80s, and dew points will climb back through the 60s making things feel a tad more humid.

 
   
   
Historical Averages

High Low
Current 94°F 71°F
Average 81°F 60°F
Record 94°F August 19, 1914 48°F August 19, 1981

