Very warm and a little more humid Sunday as we continue to stay dry and sunny

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 58 SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and more humid. High: 88 SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 64

Welcome to the last weekend of summer...a weekend that certainly feels like we still have a couple months of summer left. After Saturday morning started off quite cool at or just above 50 degrees for low temperatures in many spots (not as cool though as the last couple nights where we had widespread 40s for lows), the afternoon featured much warmer high temperatures compared to the last couple days in the mid 80s. Fortunately dew points remained comfortably low well down into the 50s. It was yet another entirely dry day with mostly sunny skies.

We've been tracking a large area of high pressure for the last several days dominating our forecast keeping things quiet and dry. The high started out over eastern Canada and has been slowly building southward now positioned across the Carolinas and heading offshore. As the high moves offshore, our wind direction is becoming more southwesterly and this is helping to increase temperatures and humidity. Look for another comfortable night tonight, although a little warmer again compared to last night. Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s with skies staying mostly clear. Sunday will be another day with plenty of sunshine, but we'll likely see a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon and evening compared to Saturday thanks to some mid and high clouds moving well out ahead of a cold front out across the Midwest. It will be another very warm afternoon Sunday with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s, and this time, dew points will be much higher well into the 60s making things feel a bit more uncomfortable for any strenuous outdoor activities.

Sunday night turns even milder compared to previous nights thanks to more moisture in the air and less breaks in the clouds. We'll see low temperatures only dropping into the mid 60s. While the fall equinox arrives at 3:50 AM on Monday, you wouldn't think it's the case based on how things will feel. A southwesterly wind flow ahead of the aforementioned cold front to our west will lead to afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s again along with dew points still well into the 60s. We can expect increasing clouds as the aforementioned cold front approaches, and during the afternoon into the nighttime, we'll have the opportunity to see a shower or t-storm. A gusty downpour is possible, but no organized strong or severe storms are expected at this time.

Monday PM's cold front will move offshore and well south by first thing Tuesday morning while high pressure builds back in from the west. We'll get back to some decent sunny periods, but there will also be some clouds mixed in as an upper level trough swings through the region. While by-in-large, most of the area should stay dry, that upper level trough may spark a stray shower in the Poconos. Cooler and less humid air will also be building into the area as high temperatures return to the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be another night with mostly clear skies, light winds, and very dry air, so low temperatures should once again be able to drop off to refreshingly cool levels in the low 50s. High pressure will build overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

On Thursday, temperatures and humidity go back up again as another cold front approaches from our west. A south or southwesterly wind flow ahead of this front will raise our high temperatures back into the low and mid 80s. The cold front moving in from our west looks to be rather moisture starved and washing out, so there's just a slim chance for an isolated shower or t-storm at this time. There doesn't look to be much change in temperatures behind this front for the end of the week into next weekend as high temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s. Those of you who are fans of summer and warmer weather can certainly rejoice for a little while longer.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!