Very warm and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm today
Less humid and dry early next week
TONIGHT: Shower/t-storm around; partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 74
TOMORROW: Clouds and sunshine, very warm and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High: 88 Low: 68
HEAT ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL BUCKS AND MONTGOMERY, MERCER, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, CHESTER AND CAMDEN COUNTIES FROM NOON UNTIL 6PM
Very warm and humid conditions will remain today across the region with afternoon highs hitting the upper 80s. Dew points will remain in the 70s for most of the area making it feel quite uncomfortable. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm will move through at times as well. Any shower or thunderstorm can produce heavy rainfall leading to localized minor flooding. We will repeat this process on Saturday as a cool front gets closer from the north and west. Look for showers and a thunderstorm which can include downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with very high humidity.
Once a cool front sinks to the south on Sunday the heat and humidity should both relax later Sunday and especially by early next week as high pressure builds in. Highs will be seasonably warm and in the mid 80s, but with lower humidity levels, it will feel much more comfortable. Now there could be a leftover shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, especially points south and west closer to our front, but much of Sunday through Tuesday looks drier and comfier. High pressure should give us partly to mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, but we’re also watching the possibility of a few showers developing along the higher elevations as a weakness in the high pressure develops. That’s not in the forecast just yet, but something we’re watching to see how it evolves.
Interactive Radars
Regional Headlines
- - FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- - July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- - Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- - Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- - Lehigh University now requires new students to be vaccinated against meningitis B
- - Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
- - Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
- - Fire damages home in Quakertown
- - Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel
- - Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA
This Week's Circulars
69News Weather Channel Forecast
Live Traffic Cameras
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|88°F
|73°F
|Average
|83°F
|62°F
|Record
|99°F July 05, 1919
|50°F July 05, 1968