Very warm Monday with a slight chance of a PM shower

Dry, sunny, and pleasant for the rest of the week

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 05:18 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:18 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds and very warm with an afternoon shower in spots, mainly north. High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; an early stray shower possible. Low: 58 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our weekend certainly ended on a high note weather-wise as the region saw plenty of sunshine Sunday with a return to warmer temperatures, yet comfortable humidity. Thanks to a cold front pushing offshore and to our south first thing Sunday morning, high pressure quickly moved in from the west to provide us with the nice day. There was a little bit of fog early, and parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware even saw a couple of lingering showers early, but by-in-large it was a rain-free day for us with clouds and fog quickly clearing out in the morning. We started first thing in the morning with low temperatures around or a few ticks above 60 degrees, but by the afternoon, highs climbed into the low 80s.

An area of low pressure will be tracking across the Great Lakes overnight pushing a warm front into Upstate New York. We'll see a little increase in the clouds from these features overnight, but the area should remain dry overnight as any showers that develop should stay well north in the far northern Poconos into Upstate New York. Overnight low temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees.

High temperatures Monday will inch up just a few more degrees leading to more widespread highs in the mid 80s. It will also turn just a tad more humid compared to Sunday, and we expect just a little more cloud cover. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue dropping southward into the region dragging a weak front with it. These features may spark a shower or two in the afternoon and evening, mainly near and north of the Lehigh Valley, but most of Monday should be dry.

A big bubble of high pressure will then build down from eastern Canada into New England and the Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week making for some very pleasant conditions. Tuesday through Thursday should feature plenty of sunshine and more seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s thanks to northeast breezes off the Atlantic Ocean. Skies at night through this period will be mostly clear with light winds and very dry air. This will be a great promoter for low temperatures to drop to refreshingly cool levels in the low to mid 50s. High temperatures Friday will warm a tad back to around 80 degrees, but humidity will remain low as our skies continue to run mostly sunny.

The final weekend of summer will certainly feel like summer as a strong ridge in the jet stream builds atop the region. With surface high pressure still in control moving offshore, our weather will continue to stay dry and sunny through the weekend, but look for temperatures and humidity to climb. Overnight lows will be back in the 60s and daytime highs are expected to reach the low and mid 80s. A cold front is expected to approach from our west next Monday leading to a return to a shower or t-storm chance, and the front may linger into next Tuesday keeping a shower or t-storm in the forecast. High temperatures at the start of next week will remain summer-like in the mid 80s even though fall will have officially arrived. Tropical storm Humberto, a strong tropical storm just shy of hurricane status, now sits north of the northern Bahamas continuing its journey northward. Humberto will likely become a hurricane within the next 24 hours, but fortunately will stay well off the United States East Coast as it veers northeast and eastward heading out to sea. The storm may near Bermuda however late Wednesday or early Thursday, so if you have interests there, you'll want to follow things closely with Humberto the next several days.

Have a great and safe night and enjoy the nice weather for the new week!

