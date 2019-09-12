Warm and humid with a few showers or thunderstorms tonight into Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 69



THURSDAY: Clouds and limited sunshine, still warm, and rather humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High: 83



THURSDAY NIGHT: Damp early with a bit of rain and drizzle, then clouds breaking late at night. Low: 59

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

It may be early September, but some mid-summer-like heat and humidity has it feeling more like early July as highs soared to around or even past 90 degrees for many for the second straight Wednesday. Normally, the higher heat and humidity fuel increased chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, and sure enough there were a few late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A couple of stronger storms dropped through parts of Schuylkill, Berks, Lancaster, and Chester counties as well as the northern Poconos, while many others saw some distant lightning but otherwise remained dry. There could be an additional shower or thunderstorm anywhere overnight as a cold front slowly presses down in our direction from the north, but most of the night is likely to remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a warm and muggy late summer night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees ahead of our cold front.

Thursday will still be rather warm and sticky, but not as hot or humid as highs likely top out in the low 80s. That will be thanks in part to more in the way of clouds, as mostly cloudy skies will limit the amount of sunshine we see, and also in part to a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm tonight or tomorrow has a marginal risk of producing some damaging wind gusts, with lightning and heavy rain the more likely concerns in any storms that form. As that front slowly slides south and through the area Thursday, winds will shift from the northeast which will in turn start the flow of cooler and less humid air. You'll feel it Thursday night and Friday as we get a brief taste of some fall-ish feeling air to wrap up the week.

The front will leave plenty of clouds behind, and a little light rain or drizzle Thursday night into very early Friday morning. As the day on Friday progresses, drier air will arrive from the east, and clouds will slowly but steadily give way to some sunshine from east to west. South and west of the Lehigh Valley towards Berks, Schuylkill, and Lancaster counties, the clouds may be the most stubborn and last to break. As a result of the early clouds and easterly ocean breezes, highs will only be in the low 70s, much cooler than the past few days but don't get too used to it.

Our next warm-up promptly begins by the weekend, as highs climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and then the even warmer low to mid 80s by Sunday. Sunday gets the nod as the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. It's not that Saturday will be very wet, but a slow moving front will spread plenty of clouds our way to start the weekend along with a shower or thunderstorm Saturday or Saturday night. It's probably one of those mostly cloudy but mostly dry days, with any shower or storm that pops up likely not lasting that long.

The average high for mid-September is in the mid 70s, and we should see highs remaining above 80 degrees most of next week as the warmer than average pattern continues with few interruptions, other than Friday of course. Fall may be coming, but there's no long-lasting signs of it for now.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!