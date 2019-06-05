Weather Forecast Discussion

Warm and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm tonight into early Thursday

Sunny skies with low humidity Friday and Saturday

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or heavy t-storm around, mainly this evening. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Clouds breaking for some sun, warm and moderately humid; a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly in the morning. High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After two days of early June comfort, it certainly felt more sticky and summery on our Wednesday. High temperatures climbed into the low 80s for most of us, a good ten degrees warmer than the past few days. And it wasn't only the temperatures that climbed, as humidity levels were on the rise as the day progressed. The warmer and more humid air will serve as fuel to fire up some showers and a thunderstorm or two, especially through this evening but perhaps lingering into the overnight hours or even into early Thursday. Then a cold front will sweep through Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the day on Thursday, ultimately providing a clean sweep and taking the clouds, rain chances, and higher humidity levels along with it as it sinks to our south. In its wake, Canadian high pressure builds in and provides two to three days of warm and comfortable sunshine that should last through most if not all of the upcoming weekend.

Unlike last Wednesday, we are thankfully not the epicenter of any severe thunderstorms today. In fact, most of the wild weather will remain to our west over the Ohio Valley and to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic. We're not entirely out of the woods however, as a few showers are likely ahead of our front and a gusty thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out either, with brief heavy downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds possible in any isolated stronger storm that can form. It will be a much milder and muggier night given the higher humidity, with lows remaining in the mid 60s.

Clouds should give way to partly sunny skies as our Thursday unfolds and our cold front slides through. As it does, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly in the morning and more likely the farther south you travel, but most of the day remains dry. While it's a sticky start to the day, humidity levels should slowly start to diminish behind our front, with the more noticeable comfort arriving Thursday night into Friday. So there is less humid air behind our front, but not necessarily cooler air, as highs will likely remain around or above 80 degrees right through the weekend.

Thereafter, high pressure from Canada builds down across the Northeast U.S., ensuring partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and dry and pleasant weather to wrap up the week and start the weekend. There will be some high clouds to our south and west that will occasionally mix with some sunshine as the weekend unfolds, but we should stay dry through most and perhaps all of the upcoming weekend. As that high slides offshore, clouds will thicken and rain chances will increase, possibly as early as Sunday night but more likely by Monday and Tuesday. Early next week could be rather wet as a cold front, a low pressure, and plenty of moisture (some of it tropical) all slide in our direction from the south and west. 

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:14 PM

  • SW 15 mph
  • 28°
  • 46%

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:15 PM

  • SSW 15 mph
  • 27°
  • 56%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 84°F 66°F
Average 77°F 55°F
Record 98°F June 05, 1925 44°F June 05, 1910

