Weather Forecast Discussion

Warm, comfortable, and mainly dry weather today through Saturday

Turning a bit unsettled later Sun. into Labor Day

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 05:30 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:36 AM EDT

TODAY: Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny with low humidity. High: 82

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 56

FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm with a stray PM shower or t-storm, mainly to the north and west. High: 85 Low: 61 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the first time this week, we could actually describe our weather as somewhat warm and humid Wednesday as a summery feel returned after a five-day hiatus. High temperatures returned to more seasonable levels around 80 degrees, but this also was accompanied with lots of clouds and a few sunny intervals through early afternoon before some scattered showers and a downpour or two moved in from the west with a cold front approaching.

A few showers lingered early on last night, but the aforementioned cold front moved through and offshore overnight taking the humidity, clouds, and rain with it. We saw skies turn mostly clear overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s making for a comfortably cool start this morning. Fog developed late last night in a few spots, certainly sheltered valley locations, and this should mix out not too long after sunrise. A broad area of high pressure centered across Kentucky and Tennessee this morning building eastward as Thursday progresses will deliver a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day for us with highs in the low 80s.

High pressure will remain mostly in control for Friday keeping our weather mainly dry as high temperatures climb back into the mid 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise, but it shouldn't reach levels that are too terribly uncomfortable. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds ahead of a weak cold front that will be approaching from the northwest during the afternoon. There's limited moisture for this front to work with, so only an isolated shower or t-storm is expected, mainly near and north of Interstate 80, and near and west of Interstate 81.  We'll then see a changing of the guard as a new high pressure system slides down from Canada and helps to ensure a great start to the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, seasonably warm high temperatures near 80 degrees, and comfortable humidity. Saturday will also be the pick day of the weekend weather-wise, and the only guaranteed dry day from start to finish as well.

It's not that Sunday and Monday look bad or will be washouts, but both days will feature more clouds than sun and at least the chance of a little wet weather. On Sunday, the best bet for dry weather is early in the day, as clouds increase along with the chances for a few showers and t-storms as the day progresses. Rain chances will likely be highest and arrive earliest the farther north and west one travels, with areas closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and toward the shore staying dry the longest, or perhaps even for most or all of the day. On Labor Day, considerable clouds should be the rule much of the day with at least a few showers and perhaps a little bit of rain possible at any time, but not lasting the entire day. Given the extra clouds and an east to southeast breeze, high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees both days.

In the tropics, we now have Hurricane Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane which recently moved over the U.S. Virgin Islands and gave Puerto Rico a glancing blow as heavy rains moved across the island, but stronger winds remained offshore. The storm is currently centered north of Puerto Rico, moving off to the northwest. Since Dorian's center of circulation did not move over Puerto Rico and will miss the Dominican Republic and the higher terrain that could have weakened the storm, it has become stronger instead of weaker. This could pose a more serious threat down the road for the Bahamas and Florida. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Dorian becoming a major hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of Florida early next week. Of course, hurricane track and intensity forecasts can change fairly substantially day to day, like the last 24 hours have shown. So those with interests in the southeastern United States should certainly pay close attention to future forecasts.

Have a great and safe Thursday and enjoy the rest of your week!

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 82°F 56°F
Average 79°F 58°F
Record 97°F August 29, 1953 43°F August 29, 1982

