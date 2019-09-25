Warmer than average temperatures likely right through the start of October

TONIGHT: Mainly clear early then some clouds move in late; comfortable. Low: 56 THURSDAY: Warm with times of clouds and sun and a spotty shower from late morning on. High: 82 THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning out clear and seasonably cool. Low: 49

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

It was a crisp start to our Wednesday with widespread lows in the 40s and 50s, as it finally felt like fall for the first time since the season began on Monday. If you're a fall fanatic, hopefully you soaked up the fall flavor this morning as there's very little else autumnal about the forecast through the end of September and even into the start of October next week. On the other hand, summer lovers have a lot to be thankful for as a warmer than average and mainly dry weather pattern continues through the next seven or eight days. In fact, there are several opportunities to challenge record high temperatures from this weekend into the middle of next week.

After a sun-sational Wednesday with abundant sunshine and highs around 80 degrees, look for skies to start out mostly clear tonight before some clouds arrive from the west towards morning. It's still a dry and comfortable night, although not quite as cool as last night as lows reach the mid 50s. Thursday will start out with some sunshine and may end with some sun as well, but there will likely be a mostly cloudy period for many from late morning through mid-afternoon as a weak cold front approaches with some extra clouds and perhaps a shower or two. Most of the day will remain dry and not everyone will see a shower, as highs inch up into the low 80s ahead of our cold front. Skies quickly clear Thursday night setting up a warm and sun-soaked Friday to wrap up the week.

The first weekend of fall will feel more like a summer weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s as things remain mainly dry. Another fast moving but moisture starved cold front will bring the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm to a few spots on Saturday, but most of the day and much of the weekend looks to remain dry. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days, with a record high of 85 degrees in Allentown (set in 1941) ready to be challenged. There will be plenty of high clouds around on Saturday but the warm temperatures are expected even with less than full sunshine, with Sunday likely the sunnier of the two weekend days.

East to southeast winds off the ocean on Monday could lead to a small hiccup in the very warm pattern, as extra clouds, especially points west into Pennsylvania, could lead to a cooler day with highs in the mid 70s. Granted, even that is still above our average high for late September, as averages should be trending closer to 70 degrees. But once winds shift back to the west and southwest for the middle of the week, highs should take off and bounce back into the mid and even upper 80s, with some 90-degree high temperatures not out of the realm of possibility next Wednesday or Thursday.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!