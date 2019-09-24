Weather Forecast Discussion

Warmer than average temperatures likely through early October

Mainly dry…but a few chances for a shower or storm

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 03:58 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:58 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Turning clear and cool. Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and beautiful. High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 56

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

 

For lovers of fall weather, today was a step in the right direction towards cooler and more comfortable weather. And while Tuesday's highs in the mid to upper 70s were certainly comfier than the rare 90-degree late September heat we sweated to on Monday, we're still warmer than average for early fall. Our average high for the first week of autumn is actually only in the low 70s, a number we'll remain above to at times well above over the next 7 to 10 days. So it doesn't look like we'll descend the rest of the staircase into a more autumnal weather pattern anytime soon, as multiple 80-something-degree days dot the forecast into next week. In fact, there's even the outside chance of some 90-degree heat to start October by the middle of next week.

While the forecast is a largely warm and dry one, there are a few exceptions here and there. Tonight will be an exception to the warm theme, as the coolest night of a not so cool forecast will bring mainly clear skies and diminishing winds allowing temperatures to drop to either side of 50 degrees by morning. High pressure will crest overhead on Wednesday, providing abundant sunshine, lighter winds compared to today, and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Coincidentally, Friday will be quite similar as the work and school week wraps up on a sun-sational note.

What about Thursday? Well, a cold front approaches late in the day and will provide some extra clouds and perhaps a late day shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be partly sunny and mainly dry. Southwest winds ahead of the front will provide a slight boost to our highs, which are expected to climb into the low 80s.

Another cold front will approach over the weekend, specifically Saturday afternoon, and could produce another modest shower or thunderstorm threat, along with another surge of low to mid 80s for afternoon high temperatures. The weekend will both begin and end with partly sunny skies, but a wind shift to the east and northeast behind our front on Sunday will spell some slightly cooler temps for a few days, with Sunday and Monday highs easing a bit lower to around 75 to 80 degrees. But remember, even that is still warmer than average for the last few days of September.

Then comes October, which will likely begin with an impressive warm-up through the middle of next week. Partly sunny skies and west to southwest winds should send highs soaring into the mid and perhaps even upper 80s, with some 90-degree high temperatures not out of the realm of possibility either, especially next Wednesday. So fall fanatics lament, but summer lovers can rejoice over some bonus summer weather to start the new month.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:39 PM

  • NNW 5 mph
  • 16°
  • 69%

Reading Hourly Forecast

10:41 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 17°
  • 75%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 78°F 49°F
Average 71°F 50°F
Record 92°F September 24, 1970 31°F September 24, 1963

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ

The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ

Vox Media acquires New York magazine
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Vox Media acquires New York magazine

City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

Plácido Domingo cuts ties with Met Opera amid sexual misconduct claims
Getty Images

Plácido Domingo cuts ties with Met Opera amid sexual misconduct claims

Berks County poll workers get training on new machines
69 News

Berks County poll workers get training on new machines

Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids

Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids

DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
69 News

DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man

Teacher carries 10-year-old with spina bifida on class field trip
CNN video

Teacher carries 10-year-old with spina bifida on class field trip

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County

State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County

Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton

Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton

Nike posts another strong quarter thanks to digital strategy
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nike posts another strong quarter thanks to digital strategy

Amazon will show off new products Wednesday
Copyright 2019 CNN

Amazon will show off new products Wednesday

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dead at 78
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dead at 78

Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse
Google

Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse

Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College

Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College