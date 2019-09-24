Warmer than average temperatures likely through early October
Mainly dry…but a few chances for a shower or storm
TONIGHT: Turning clear and cool. Low: 49
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and beautiful. High: 79
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 56
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
For lovers of fall weather, today was a step in the right direction towards cooler and more comfortable weather. And while Tuesday's highs in the mid to upper 70s were certainly comfier than the rare 90-degree late September heat we sweated to on Monday, we're still warmer than average for early fall. Our average high for the first week of autumn is actually only in the low 70s, a number we'll remain above to at times well above over the next 7 to 10 days. So it doesn't look like we'll descend the rest of the staircase into a more autumnal weather pattern anytime soon, as multiple 80-something-degree days dot the forecast into next week. In fact, there's even the outside chance of some 90-degree heat to start October by the middle of next week.
While the forecast is a largely warm and dry one, there are a few exceptions here and there. Tonight will be an exception to the warm theme, as the coolest night of a not so cool forecast will bring mainly clear skies and diminishing winds allowing temperatures to drop to either side of 50 degrees by morning. High pressure will crest overhead on Wednesday, providing abundant sunshine, lighter winds compared to today, and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Coincidentally, Friday will be quite similar as the work and school week wraps up on a sun-sational note.
What about Thursday? Well, a cold front approaches late in the day and will provide some extra clouds and perhaps a late day shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be partly sunny and mainly dry. Southwest winds ahead of the front will provide a slight boost to our highs, which are expected to climb into the low 80s.
Another cold front will approach over the weekend, specifically Saturday afternoon, and could produce another modest shower or thunderstorm threat, along with another surge of low to mid 80s for afternoon high temperatures. The weekend will both begin and end with partly sunny skies, but a wind shift to the east and northeast behind our front on Sunday will spell some slightly cooler temps for a few days, with Sunday and Monday highs easing a bit lower to around 75 to 80 degrees. But remember, even that is still warmer than average for the last few days of September.
Then comes October, which will likely begin with an impressive warm-up through the middle of next week. Partly sunny skies and west to southwest winds should send highs soaring into the mid and perhaps even upper 80s, with some 90-degree high temperatures not out of the realm of possibility either, especially next Wednesday. So fall fanatics lament, but summer lovers can rejoice over some bonus summer weather to start the new month.
Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!
Interactive Radars
Regional Headlines
- - City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- - Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- - Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- - Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
- - City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing
- - The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- - Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- - Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- - Chester County DA files public nuisance action against pipeline
- - Man dubbed 'Ghost Face Bandit' robs bank near Norristown
- - State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County
- - Police looking for man they say robbed bank in Monroe County
- - GoFundMe set up for man paralyzed after accidental shooting at training facility
- - KME, manufacturer of firetrucks, lays off part of its workforce
- - Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
This Week's Circulars
69News Weather Channel Forecast
Live Traffic Cameras
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|78°F
|49°F
|Average
|71°F
|50°F
|Record
|92°F September 24, 1970
|31°F September 24, 1963