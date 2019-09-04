BREAKING NEWS

Report: Death toll in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian rises to 20 - more >>

Weather Forecast Discussion

Warming up Wednesday ahead of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm

Cooler late week as Dorian heads out to sea

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 05:17 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 05:17 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and more humid with a PM shower or gusty t-storm. High: 88

TONIGHT: An evening shower or t-storm, then turning out partly cloudy. Low: 58

THURSDAY: Sun and some clouds, much cooler and less humid. High: 76

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Mother Nature rewarded those of us that were able to extend our holiday weekend by one day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the low 80s, and increased comfort thanks to lower humidity levels. For the rest of us, we enviously looked out our windows from work and school at the sun-sational early September weather. September can often feature a battle of summer versus fall, as summertime heat and humidity try to hang on but the cooler and comfier air that we associate with fall also tries to become more established. Last year at this time, it was summer declaring victory, with a rare 4-day September heat wave from September 3-7, 2018 in the Lehigh Valley. 

For the next week however, it's the cooler air that will win most of the battles, but with one notable exception. Southwesterly winds ahead of a weak cold front later Wednesday will briefly pump up both our temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Wednesday, which will be the stickiest day of an otherwise fairly comfortable forecast. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with the chance of a shower or gusty thunderstorm ahead of our front in the afternoon or evening hours. However, most of the day should remain dry, and most of the rest of the forecast may very well end up on the drier side as well. But there's one notable exception to that statement too.

And that exception is named Dorian. Hurricane Dorian has weakened from its peak strength (Category 5, 185 mile-per-hour winds over the weekend), as it is now a Category 2 storm with 105 mile-per-hour winds. Dorian is finally pulling away from the northern Bahamas after ravaging Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands for several days as the storm stalled out. That stall spared Florida the wrath of Dorian at its peak, but the hurricane will now parallel the Florida coastline as it lifts north but stays off the coast. The East Coast of Florida will get brushed with tropical storm to perhaps hurricane force winds, rain, and some storm surge as well as Dorian lifts north, eventually towards the Carolina shore where the storm may make a closer pass to the coastline and have similar impacts by Thursday. Once it gets to the Outer Banks, Dorian should then pick up speed and accelerate out to sea well to the southeast and offshore of the Delaware and New Jersey beaches Friday into Saturday.

So what does that mean here at home? The answer is not much for most of us, unless you're right along the immediate shore where it will be rather windy and also the wettest. For Thursday, expect a fairly nice albeit much cooler and less humid day with highs in the mid 70s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Later Thursday night through Friday and into part of Friday night will be the window for Dorian's fringe clouds and rains to brush our area. It's a mostly cloudy and brisk day for all with a little light rain and drizzle possible, more likely the farther southeast you travel. But along the New Jersey and Delaware immediate coastlines, expect some light to moderate rain and winds gusting over 40 miles-per-hour, but no major impacts are currently expected. Friday will be an unseasonably cool day however, with highs only around 70 degrees.

As Dorian zips out to sea Saturday, expect a nice first full weekend of September with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. Even though summer may "unofficially" be over post Labor Day, most of us still like our weekends to be nice, right?
 

   
   
   
Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:41 PM

  • WNW 5 mph
  • 27°
  • 54%

Reading Hourly Forecast

08:41 PM

  • NW 8 mph
  • 27°
  • 58%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 88°F 58°F
Average 78°F 57°F
Record 94°F September 04, 1937 44°F September 04, 1946

