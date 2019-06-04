BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Warmth, humidity, and rain chances all on the increase for Wednesday

Sunshine and lower humidity return later this week

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:15 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Turning out partly to mostly cloudy; a shower in spots late, mainly north. Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid with clouds and some sun; a shower or t-storm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and rather humid with a shower or t-storm, especially early. Low: 66

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After a cool and crisp start to our Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and even some upper 30s in spots, abundant sunshine allowed for a nice recovery by afternoon. It was a sun-sational early June day with mostly sunny skies and refreshingly low humidity levels with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for the second straight day. Now it is early June, and this level of comfort is usually short-lived as warmth and humidity typically doesn't stay away for too long this close to summer. And right on cue, warmer and stickier air is set to return to Pennsylvania and New Jersey over the next 24 hours. More warmth and more moisture in the air will also mean more of a chance for some wet weather in the form of some showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday into Wednesday night. However, the window for any rain should quickly close shut by the first half of Thursday, and the sunshine will make a return and dominate the forecast later this week into some or most of the upcoming weekend.

As the high pressure that gave us the pair of sun-tastic late spring days slides farther off the coast tonight, clouds will gradually increase and a late night shower can't be ruled out either, most likely along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. The increasing clouds will help keep temperatures milder overnight compared to last night, with lows remaining in the mid to upper 50s as a result.

Wednesday won't be a washout, but it will be the wettest day of an otherwise mostly dry week as a cold front starts to approach from the west. We'll see more clouds than the past few days but some sunshine should still be able to sneak through the clouds, with shower and thunderstorm chances not really increasing until afternoon and evening. It's a stickier day with higher humidity and highs climbing into the low to mid 80s for most, helping to fuel a few heavy downpours and perhaps some gusty winds in any stronger storms that form. No widespread severe weather is expected, but a few severe storms are possible, with chances increasing the farther south and west you travel. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the evening before gradually diminishing overnight.

Thursday will be our transition day back towards a more comfortable air mass, as our cold front settles south through the area. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible on Thursday, especially early, but most of the day should be partly sunny and dry. It's another warm day with highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity will begin to drop off a bit as the day progresses.

Thereafter, high pressure over Canada will nose down enough for Friday and Saturday to ensure partly to mostly sunny skies mixed with some high clouds, especially in our southern sky.  There will be a lot of moisture to our south across the Southeast U.S. into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, but as long as our high pressure holds serve, we'll stay warm, dry, and comfortable with low humidity. That should be the case through at least Saturday and probably Sunday, before rain chances eventually increase next week. 

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!

