Wednesday brings the best chance for showers and scattered strong thunderstorms

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and sticky with a spotty shower early and some patchy fog late. Low: 69 WEDNESDAY: Clouds and some sun, very warm, and humid with showers and heavy t-storms, especially in the afternoon. High: 88 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a shower or heavy thunderstorm, mainly early. Low: 68

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After a fairly comfortable start to the week in terms of mugginess, the higher humidity levels promptly returned on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. But with dew points back up around 70 degrees, there was more widespread fuel to fire up some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Through mid-afternoon, most of the activity was to the southeast between the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore and also back farther west of Interstate 81. Then during the early to mid-evening hours, a small but intense cluster of storms produced some flash flooding in the southern Poconos with up to 3 inches of rain. Those storms later intensified to produce some damaging winds and hail across parts of the Slate Belt and into Warren County into northwestern New Jersey. Sure enough though, the activity largely fizzled after sunset and the rest of the night looks mostly dry, save a spotty shower early. Some patchy fog will develop late, especially in spots that saw some rain during the day.

Then we'll watch a pair of cold fronts head our way from the west over the next few days. The first one will approach later Wednesday into Wednesday night, and be the trigger for our best chance of showers and thunderstorms. That includes the coverage of storms, which will likely be more widespread later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, as well as the intensity of storms, with a slight risk for a few stronger storms with damaging wind gusts and hail. Wednesday won't be a washout and we should see at least some sunshine before any storms pop up, with sticky afternoon highs in the upper 80s for most. Once again, any storms should gradually weaken or move away Wednesday night after sunset.

Cold front number two approaches about 24 hours later, sweeping through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Thursday night. Out ahead of it, there will be a shower or thunderstorm, but the activity will be more spotty and less intense than what develops Wednesday. The main impact of our second front is to deliver a nice shot of drier and more comfortable air that arrives just in time for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs will ease back into the lower 80s and humidity levels will plummet into a refreshingly comfy range for the weekend. As high pressure builds in, expect abundant sunshine as well later Friday through Sunday and even most of Monday as well. Isn't it nice when the best part of the forecast coincides with a weekend?

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!