Weather Forecast Discussion

Wednesday brings the best chance for showers and scattered strong thunderstorms

Nice shot of comfort and sunshine later this week

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 04:12 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:45 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and sticky with a spotty shower early and some patchy fog late. Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and some sun, very warm, and humid with showers and heavy t-storms, especially in the afternoon. High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and muggy with a shower or heavy thunderstorm, mainly early. Low: 68

 
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

 

After a fairly comfortable start to the week in terms of mugginess, the higher humidity levels promptly returned on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. But with dew points back up around 70 degrees, there was more widespread fuel to fire up some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Through mid-afternoon, most of the activity was to the southeast between the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore and also back farther west of Interstate 81. Then during the early to mid-evening hours, a small but intense cluster of storms produced some flash flooding in the southern Poconos with up to 3 inches of rain. Those storms later intensified to produce some damaging winds and hail across parts of the Slate Belt and into Warren County into northwestern New Jersey. Sure enough though, the activity largely fizzled after sunset and the rest of the night looks mostly dry, save a spotty shower early. Some patchy fog will develop late, especially in spots that saw some rain during the day.

Then we'll watch a pair of cold fronts head our way from the west over the next few days. The first one will approach later Wednesday into Wednesday night, and be the trigger for our best chance of showers and thunderstorms. That includes the coverage of storms, which will likely be more widespread later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, as well as the intensity of storms, with a slight risk for a few stronger storms with damaging wind gusts and hail. Wednesday won't be a washout and we should see at least some sunshine before any storms pop up, with sticky afternoon highs in the upper 80s for most. Once again, any storms should gradually weaken or move away Wednesday night after sunset.

Cold front number two approaches about 24 hours later, sweeping through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Thursday night. Out ahead of it, there will be a shower or thunderstorm, but the activity will be more spotty and less intense than what develops Wednesday. The main impact of our second front is to deliver a nice shot of drier and more comfortable air that arrives just in time for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs will ease back into the lower 80s and humidity levels will plummet into a refreshingly comfy range for the weekend. As high pressure builds in, expect abundant sunshine as well later Friday through Sunday and even most of Monday as well. Isn't it nice when the best part of the forecast coincides with a weekend? 

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:58 PM

  • NE 6 mph
  • 21°
  • 84%

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:00 PM

  • SE 8 mph
  • 25°
  • 82%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 87°F 69°F
Average 84°F 62°F
Record 100°F August 06, 1924 47°F August 06, 1957

In case you missed it...

Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County

Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County

3 charged with killing off-duty Los Angeles police officer
Rob Kim/Getty Images

3 charged with killing off-duty Los Angeles police officer

Google, Amazon remove gun-related shopping results
CNN Image

Google, Amazon remove gun-related shopping results

Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor

Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor

Video shows Dayton gunman in bar hours before shooting
CNN video

Video shows Dayton gunman in bar hours before shooting

Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident

Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident

National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks

National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks

Martell resigns from Bethlehem City Council, likely successor named

Martell resigns from Bethlehem City Council, likely successor named

New streaming package with Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu is just $13
CNN video

New streaming package with Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu is just $13

Twitter to new congressional candidates: Win primaries to get verified
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Twitter to new congressional candidates: Win primaries to get verified

SpaceX, Boeing team up for satellite launch
@SpaceX/Twitter

SpaceX, Boeing team up for satellite launch

Shaken by El Paso shooting, Latinos across US fear they'll be next
Joel Angel Juarez for CNN

Shaken by El Paso shooting, Latinos across US fear they'll be next

Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash

Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash

Florida state law enforcement to take over Jeffrey Epstein case
Copyright 2019 CNN

Florida state law enforcement to take over Jeffrey Epstein case

Rep. Castro tweets names, employers of San Antonio Trump donors
Getty Images

Rep. Castro tweets names, employers of San Antonio Trump donors

Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed

Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed

Texas Rep. Escobar: 'I refuse to be an accessory' to Trump visit
CNN Video

Texas Rep. Escobar: 'I refuse to be an accessory' to Trump visit

Pentagon report says ISIS is 're-surging in Syria'
Copyright 2019 CNN

Pentagon report says ISIS is 're-surging in Syria'

National Night Out in Upper Macungie aims to build neighborhood camaraderie

National Night Out in Upper Macungie aims to build neighborhood camaraderie

Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible

Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible