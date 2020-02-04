At least for one day, Punxsutawney Phil was right. One day after the furry forecaster predicted an early spring, we enjoyed near 60-degree warmth and plentiful sunshine on what was nothing less than a sun-sational Monday to open up the week. Unfortunately, it’s all downhill from here, as a cloudier, cooler, and oftentimes wetter pattern sets up for the rest of the week ahead.
Now it won’t rain the entirety of the next four days, but rain is a fixture in the forecast. And while it will certainly be cooler than the 60-ish degree highs we started the week with, highs will remain in the 40s and 50s through Friday, still above average for the middle of winter.
So it’s an unsettled forecast from here on out through at least Friday, but it’s still not a wintry one, with an exception or two. The higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley may see some freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the middle of the week as some colder air sneaks in from the north, while it’s mostly rain for most of us farther south. Then on Friday as an unsettled four-day stretch comes to an end, morning rain may end as snow, again mainly in the higher elevations, as some seasonably chilly air settles in late in the week and lasts through the weekend.
TUESDAY
It's another mild February day compared to average as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s, but we’ll trade Monday’s sunshine for mainly cloudy skies Tuesday. With a front nearby, there will be a few scattered rain showers from time to time, but a washout or soaking rain is not expected, well not until later in the week. Rainfall amounts will be light and generally around or less than 0.10” of rain.
TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
Our front will slowly sink southward during this time and settle into the lower Mid-Atlantic through midweek. An area of some light rain and drizzle will accompany the front’s passage, and likely linger for a little while in its wake. As colder high pressure nudges down from Canada, much cooler air will settle in for about 24 to 36 hours, centered on Wednesday with highs only around 40 degrees, A little freezing rain or drizzle is possible in the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey as the colder air arrives, with plain rain farther south. A brief break in the wet weather may try to set up from north to south later Wednesday as our high pressure exerts a little influence. Rainfall amounts during this stretch will also be light and also around or less than 0.10” of rain.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
If we do see a drier lull later Wednesday, it won’t last long. As our front comes back north as a warm front, a larger area of moisture will lift in our direction Wednesday night and linger into some or most of Thursday. With the somewhat colder air in place, especially north of the Lehigh Valley, this will be the best window for a little snow or perhaps more so freezing rain. So travel has the potential to be slick and icy, especially towards the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
South of the valley, it remains mostly rain albeit a colder rain with temperatures in the low to mid 30s Wednesday night before temperatures bounce back into the 40s later Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be more substantial during this time, with around 0.50” on average for most. Again, there is a chance for a break in the steadier rain for a time later Thursday, but that break (if it transpires) also won’t last all that long.
It’s worth noting that with three to four waves of moisture this week, precisely timing each one can be difficult, as they may not be that distinct and can overlap, with not much of a discernible break in between given the abundant clouds.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
This will likely be the wettest stretch of the week, especially overnight Thursday as some heavier rain lifts up the coast and overspreads the area. This batch could deliver a solid 1.00” to 1.50” of rain on average with some locally higher amounts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. So for the week as a whole, it’s a solid 1” to 2” of rain across much of the area, with some spots along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor perhaps closer to 3” if some heavier downpours persist.
Temperatures may also spike well into the 50s and perhaps even above 60 degrees for some Thursday night as the main slug of rain moves through, but any surge of warmth will be short lived as temperatures likely fall on Friday as a cold front moves through, the steadier rain is swept away, and temperatures start to fall. In fact, rain may end as a little snow for some on Friday, most likely in the higher elevations north and west, as brisk northwest winds start to deliver some more seasonably chilly air.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be a rare dry day in this pattern and a rare seasonably cold day as well with highs in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance on Sunday could spread a little light rain and snow our way before it quickly slides offshore, but there remains no big arctic outbreaks or winter storms in our forecast.