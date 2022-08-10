After nearly several days with temperatures in the 90s and oppressive humidity, we'll have some changes starting today though the rest of the week. A slow-moving cold front will continue to drop south through the area Wednesday which will keep a few showers or a thunderstorm in the forecast. It'll also likely break the heat wave today, not by much, but temperatures will dial back to the upper 80s. A secondary cold front will move through Thursday, keeping most of the day dry but we can't completely take out thew chance for a stray shower. Post front expect drier, comfier, and sunnier weather for Friday and weekend. Enjoy seasonably warm sunshine and more comfortable highs in the low 80s with lower humidity levels as well. It's going to be an A+ weekend, enjoy!!
WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY
Our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. That bodes well for those that want some comfier air later in the week. The heat wave should break today with temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite sticky. While it won't be a washout, there will be a few showers and t-storms as our front slowly snakes its way south into Thursday. Clouds and showers may linger very early Thursday before clearing and drying out in the afternoon. As the secondary front moves through later Thursday, there may be a shower that sneaks out but again, not a main headline.
FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
The big story later this week is the much cooler and comfier air that will arrive Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s, with some upper 70s not out of the question either with a deeper trough. Dew point will also drop into the comfortable 50s so it will feel much more refreshing and comfortable outside. Overnight lows will fall to the middle and upper 50s so this will be a great time to give your air conditioner a break and open up the windows for some fresh, cool air. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday then a mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure will shift offshore and our next frontal system will arrive early next week, bringing back the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. More of a summery pop-up shower or storm situation, no washout expected, even though some areas still could use a good dose of rainfall. Temperatures will remain fairly comfortable, mainly in the middle and lower 80s with nights in the lower 60s.
