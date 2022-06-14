There were a few early morning showers and thunderstorms as promised, mostly along and south of the I-76 corridor in PA and the I-195 corridor in New Jersey. For everyone else, it was just some early morning clouds on Tuesday that gave way to increasing sunshine and increasing comfort with lower humidity levels making for a seasonably and comfortably warm afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. If you liked today's weather, then you'll love what Wednesday has in store, with abundant sunshine and continued comfort. We'll even tack on a few more degrees to our Tuesday highs, with Wednesday likely bringing low to mid 80s to most backyards. Higher humidity sneaks back in for Thursday, coincidentally our next chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. But our next cold front will promptly sweep those rain chances as well as the mugginess out to sea by Friday, setting up a sun-sational Father's Day weekend with lots of sunshine, comfortably warm and breezy days(70s), and cool and comfy nights for sleeping(50s). Some heat and humidity likely build back stronger later next week after our comfy weekend.
TONIGHT
Skies should be mostly clear from start to finish tonight, with the June full moon lighting the way. It's the full "strawberry" moon in folklore, as it coincides with strawberry season for much of the country. Winds will be light, humidity will be low, and lows will be in the low 60s and rather comfortable for mid-June.
WEDNESDAY
Expect a mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant Wednesday, with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm highs inching up into the mid 80s. But with low humidity, it will be about as comfortable as the mid 80s can be this time of year. Clouds will increase Wednesday night, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible late at night as the leading edge of more humid air slides in our direction.
THURSDAY
This will be the stickiest day of the forecast, as dewpoints climb back into the mid 60s ahead of our next cold front. While skies will feature more clouds, there will still be some sunshine. The higher humidity and approaching cold front may spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day on Thursday, although it will be far from a washout. Highs will be around 80 degrees, though it will feel warmer given the rising dew points.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should slide through early in the day, with that timing likely preventing any widespread showers and thunderstorms. However, a spotty shower or storm is possible through midday with a still muggy morning to endure, with lowering humidity levels and partly sunny skies the rest of the day. While there is some cooler air behind our front for the weekend, it will be delayed enough to allow Friday to be the warmest day left this week, as highs surge into the mid to upper 80s
THIS WEEKEND
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Day weekends of late, and this one will follow suit. It will be a little cool for mid-June and a little breezy as well, but expect abundant sunshine all day Saturday and again all day Sunday, with pleasantly mild highs in the mid 70s and cool and comfy overnight lows in the 50s. It could be one of the last surges of true comfy air before the heat and humidity become more prevalent once summer officially arrives next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: