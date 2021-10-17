Our extended taste of summer carried on yet another day on Saturday as once again 80°+ degree highs were widespread across much of the area. Allentown once again tied the record high at 81° and Reading did get within one degree of their record high. It is however mid-October after all, and you would eventually expect fall-like temperatures to return. Sure enough, the transition from our bonus summer warmth to a more seasonable fall feel took place during the afternoon Saturday as a vigorous cold front tracked from west to east across the region. Accompanying this front was a gusty line of showers, and even a few embedded thunderstorms, that once it moved through, quickly dropped temperatures from around 80 degrees well down into the 60s. Come Sunday, highs won't be much better than 60°, with a gusty and blustery northwest breeze adding an additional chill to the already cooler air. Winds diminish by the middle of next week, which looks to deliver some picture-postcard fall weather, with milder and sunnier days and crisp, cool, and clear nights.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
We found fall, and it finally makes an appearance Sunday into Monday. A deep trough with the jet stream will be well entrenched over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and this will lead to sharply cooler high temperatures compared to preceding day. Afternoon highs both Sunday and Monday will struggle to even get above 60 degrees, and blustery northwest winds that may gust to 25 to 35 miles-per-hour, especially Sunday, will add a cool feel to the already cooler air. While both days are expected to be mainly dry, you'll likely see a case of where we start off rather sunny, but then see a fair amount of cloud cover increase during the afternoon with even a shower or two popping up, primarily for areas north of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s, but the brisk winds will prevent even cooler nighttime temperatures.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We tone down the wind, increase the sunshine, and finally have that quintessential fall weather that many love this time of year. Our deep trough with the jet stream from the start of the week will lift away to the north and east while surface high pressure gradually builds in to our south. This means comfortably milder and sunnier days with highs back to more seasonable levels Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s, and then around 70 degrees Wednesday. Nighttime will be clear, cool, and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will stay dry through the middle of the week.
THURSDAY
Much of the daytime Thursday should remain dry as high pressure moving off the coast still remains in control. A southwesterly wind flow around the backside of the high should keep afternoon high temperatures mild for this time of the year around or a few ticks above 70 degrees. A little more cloud cover is expected to mix with sunshine Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from our west. That front will be our next weather maker bringing the chance for a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning, then eventually cooler temperatures to end the week and kick off the weekend.
