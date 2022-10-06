Since Saturday, we have been dealing with damp conditions that brought inches of rain and unseasonably chilly temperatures. But, finally we have a chance to dry out as an area of high pressure builds in from the west.
Look for a good amount of sunshine not only for the rest of this week, but also straight through the weekend and into early next week as well.
However, temperatures and winds will vary greatly depending on the day.
Thursday is the warmest day of a forecast that will trend increasingly cool thereafter, so soak up some middle 70s and plentiful sunshine. A Friday cold front could touch off a sprinkle or shower, but it's greater impact will deliver our next shot of cool air.
We'll go from a high near 70° on Friday to highs back in the upper 50s (Saturday) and low 60s (Sunday), with brisk breezes adding a chill. It will be bright, but brisk and rather chilly by early October standards.
There could be some areas of frost Saturday night, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north.
We'll remain in the 60s and keep the sunny skies into Monday and Tuesday next week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday is the pick day of the forecast with abundant sunshine under mostly sunny skies and a light west-southwest breeze delivering a welcome warm up. Today will be the mildest day of the forecast period with highs in the middle 70s.
A cold front will sweep through on Friday, with nothing more than some extra clouds, but still not enough to spoil a partly sunny forecast. Highs will still get to around 70 degrees ahead of the front, where there is a small chance of brief shower or some sprinkles.
Most of the day should be dry however, but behind the front, winds will pick up from the west and northwest as some cooler air prepares its arrival.
Lows Friday night will drop close to 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
While last weekend was damp and dreary, this weekend will be partly to mostly sunny from start to finish.
There is a catch though, and that is it will be rather chilly and brisk, most notably Saturday.
Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the upper 50s on Saturday, with a northwest breeze adding a chill.
Lows may drop into the mid 30s Saturday night, with some areas of frost quite possible.
Sunday is still cool, but not quite as chilly or breezy as highs inch back into the low 60s.
Keep in mind our average high for this time of year is still around 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The nice fall weather continues, with a mix of sun and clouds and continued cooler than average highs in the mid 60s. Our next chance for some wet weather in the form of some rain showers shouldn't arrive until the second half of next week.