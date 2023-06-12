For the first time in about six weeks, since the last weekend of April, our entire area got a soaking and much needed rain. While the morning was mainly dry, showers, downpours, and a thunderstorm or two developed in the afternoon and will continue into the evening hour, bringing up to an inch of rain on average, with higher amounts for some. The rain is very welcome, given that much of the area has seen a moderate drought develop over the course of what has been a very dry spring across parts of the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic. While we'll temporarily dry out on Tuesday, which should be a nice "in-between" day of sorts, in between the slow moving cold front that provided Monday's soaking rain, and an upper level low that will pivot through on Wednesday with another opportunity for wet weather, not as solid of a soaking but still some beneficial showers or a thunderstorm scattered throughout the day. And the rain chances won't stop there either, as a somewhat unsettled and cooler than average pattern likely sets up through next week, with additional chances for showers on Friday and then again later in the weekend into early next week. All the while, highs will likely remain in the 70s most days, with an occasional 80° high here and there.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Periods of rain with an embedded thunderstorm or a few heavy downpours will continue into the evening hours, before ending from west to east overnight. Rainfall totals up to or over an inch will be possible in any persistent downpours, with some drying and then clearing later tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 50s as our cold front passes and gives us a reprieve from the rain on Tuesday, if only for a day.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be our "in-between" day, in between Monday's soaking rain and Wednesday's forecasted showers. Expect a partly sunny, dry, and pleasant day with lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Thursday are likely the nicest days this week, with welcome rain chances dotting the other days and near or cooler than average temperatures. Our average high for mid-June is around or a little above the 80-degree mark.
WEDNESDAY
As an upper level low pivots on through the Northeast, expect a mostly cloudy and cooler day, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. While not a washout, our low will deliver some scattered showers and a thunderstorm in a few spots, which means more of an uneven rainfall distribution compared to Monday. Let's say around a quarter of an inch of additional rain on average, with thunderstorms providing a bit more, and places where the heavier showers skip over seeing less.
LATER THIS WEEK
We'll see another in-between day Thursday, which will feature partly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s, and be a carbon copy of Tuesday in many respects. Clouds may increase late in the day, with a few showers possible overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule on Friday, with a few scattered showers and highs back up in the upper 70s, just a little cooler than average for this time of year.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Saturday may end up being the better weekend day, even though Father's Days in years past have been synonymous with warmth and sunshine. This year, Saturday looks partly sunny and dry, while clouds increase for dads on Sunday with a few late day showers possible. Those showers may morph into a steadier rain later Sunday night into Monday. Saturday will be a little warmer as you'd expect, with highs in the low 80s, likely the warmest day of the forecast. Upper 70s return for Sunday and Monday with the increasing rain chances.
TRACK THE WEATHER: