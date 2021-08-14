This weekend will finally bring some relief from oppressive heat and humidity! The cold front will sweep off the coast today with drier, less humid, and more comfortable weather gradually building in Saturday night into Sunday. A better feeling and more pleasant stretch of weather should stay with us through early next week. By midweek, humidity is expected to go up again, however high temperatures should stay close to seasonable levels in the 80s. A few showers or a t-storm may return mid to late next week thanks to some of the moisture from what's leftover of Fred moving up the East Coast and tagging up with a slow moving upper level disturbance sliding in from our west. In the meantime, stay hydrated and keep those air conditioners churning out the cold air through tonight!
SATURDAY
Saturday will be our transition day, as the heat and humidity lingers but eases a bit, as a cold front sweeps through the area during the day. Because the front will take its good old time to move southeastward across our region, the sticky weather will linger along with the chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the day. The drop in humidity will be delayed until Saturday night. Highs will ease back into the mid and upper 80s, but it will still be somewhat uncomfortable with heat index values expected to reach the low and mid 90s during the afternoon. Once we get into the nighttime hours however, look for dew points to drop back into the 50s and low temperatures to fall back into the lower 60s making things feel much more comfortable overnight for sleeping.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Finally, relief will be building in for the second half of the weekend, with a welcome break from the heat and humidity for all. A broad area of high pressure moving across the Great Lakes will move by to our north across Upstate New York and New England sending the much more comfortable air mass in our direction. So, we'll start the new week off with partly to mostly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s, and much more comfortable humidity levels. Nighttime lows will also be turning more comfortable and refreshing dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Dew points will have dropped from the 70s to the 50s meaning it won't feel like an instant sauna the second you walk outside. With the high humidity gone, the thunderstorm chances will be gone as well.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned high pressure system to our north from the start of the week will move off the coast heading into Tuesday. This will allow our wind flow to turn more southerly, and that in turn will start to increase some of the humidity again. Fortunately, temperatures won’t climb much as highs are expected to stay in the low 80s. Some moisture is going to try and creep back up the coast with that return to a more southerly wind flow, and this moisture may help lead to a shower or thunderstorm chance again Tuesday, more likely in the afternoon and evening, and the further south and west one travels from the Lehigh Valley.
WEDNESDAY
Skies will become more cloudy as we get into the middle and latter portion of the week as moisture continues creeping northward up the East Coast thanks to the remnants of what will likely be Tropical Storm Fred again. This will try to team up with some upper level energy building in from the west. We don't expect widespread heavy soaking rain to work into our area, however, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will likely increase through the period. Afternoon highs will reach the low and mid 80s so it will be seasonable but do expect the humidity to be on the high side again.
