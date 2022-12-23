TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a frigid wind, below zero wind chills, and a few flurries. Low: 4
SATURDAY: Clouds mixing with some sunshine and a few flurries; still rather windy and frigid with below zero wind chills in the morning. High: 14
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold for Christmas Eve. Wind chills dip below zero again. Low: 10
Weather in a word Friday: changeable. From 40s and 50s and rain and even a thunderstorm in spots to teens and 20s, a burst of snow, and wind chills diving below zero. Friday was every bit the wicked and wild day as promised, as the arctic air has arrived and will find a home with us through the holiday weekend. That bitter cold and biting winds will likely keep many confined in their homes or someplace warm, as a Top 5 coldest Christmas looks to be in store for many. Outside of some flurries overnight into Saturday, it's a mainly dry holiday weekend with partly sunny skies. But wind chills will be near or below zero from now through Christmas morning, and as cold as 10 to 20 below (25 below in the Poconos) overnight into early Saturday morning. While the frequent 45mph gusts from today subside, it will remain blustery with a healthy 15-25mph wind through most of the weekend, making the bitter cold feel even more brutal. That cold will slowly ease next week, and we could very well be in the mid 50s come our next holiday weekend, New Year's Eve/Day.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Wind chill advisories remain in place through Saturday morning, with widespread 10 to 20 below wind chills, as cold as 25 below in the Poconos, with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few flurries. Watch out as any wet surfaces left from the earlier rain and snow will refreeze and be icy if left untreated. Actual lows will drop well into the single digits for most.
SATURDAY
Clouds will give way to some sunshine on Christmas Eve Day as skies become at least partly sunny, but that sunshine will have no luck at warming us up. We'll begin the day with single digit temps and well below zero wind chills, and we'll finish it with highs only in the teens and wind chills at best only around zero. Outside of a few flurries, especially in the Poconos, it's a dry albeit a brutally cold day for last minute shoppers. Westerly winds will still be active through the weekend, around 15-25mph by day and 10-20mph at night.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY
A Top 5 cold Christmas looks to be in the cards for many, but while bitterly cold, it will be a dry one. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows either side of 10 degrees Saturday night. With a brisk breeze remaining, wind chills will be around or a little below zero as Santa swoops in overnight. For Christmas Day, it's a partly sunny, still breezy, and still cold day but not as harsh as the preceding 36 hours, with Sunday's highs expected to top out only in the low 20s. Wind chills will still be near or below zero Christmas morning, but should be above zero the rest of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect partly sunny skies and a slow easing of the cold and wind as well. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Monday, and finally get to around or just above freezing (32°) on Tuesday. Overnight lows will generally be in the teens. A few flurries are possible Monday night and Tuesday, but the mostly dry pattern continues.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our slow and steady warm up becomes more noticeable later in the week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday through Friday and highs climbing through the 30s midweek, and well into the 40s by Friday. Come New Year's weekend, we could be surging well into the 50s, erasing the memories of our Christmas arctic blast. There could be some rain around New Year's Day though as some wet weather may accompany the warmest air.
TRACK THE WEATHER: