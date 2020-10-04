The clouds take over the skies today as the showers out to our west get closer and closer. The showers arrive late tonight, toward daybreak. We'll have a few showers and cloudy skies Monday morning. In the afternoon, the sun breaks through the clouds.
Enjoy the sunny skies on Tuesday. Tuesday will be just as nice as it was yesterday, but it's also even warmer. We're at 70 on Tuesday and then we get the mid 70s on Wednesday. You'll notice the warm breezes Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday, you'll really notice the breezes! It's much colder because of a cold front. That cold front brings some showers late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday is by far the coldest-feeling day of the week because of the windy weather, highs in the low 60s, and the skies clouding over in the afternoon.
Then, just in time for the weekend, the sunny skies return on Friday. The sunny and dry weather continues all weekend as temperatures climb up through the 60s each day.
TODAY
Even though our temperatures go up a few degrees, it'll feel chillier than Saturday this afternoon because of the cloudy skies. We need the sun out to feel warm when temperatures are in the 60s! The wind is from the SE at 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT
A few showers arrive toward daybreak. Emphasis on the word few. Otherwise, it's just cloudy throughout the night, and a few spots will see fog toward daybreak. The wind is calm.
MONDAY
We start out cloudy, and there will be a few showers. In the afternoon, the sun will break out through the clouds. It gets much sunnier right at the end of the day. The wind is from the NW at 5 MPH in the afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Enjoy a sunny and dry Tuesday! You'll need the windshield wipers in the evening on Wednesday. Then, you won't need them again for the rest of the week. It's chilly on Thursday as the skies cloud over in the afternoon. But, it sure is sunglasses weather Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of next week.
TRACK THE SHOWERS: